Coastal Reserve to hold virtual local advisory committee meetings

Morehead City

Nov 16, 2021

The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold local advisory committee meetings by web conference Nov. 30 – ­Dec. 8, 2021. The public may join the meetings online or by phone.

To join the committee meeting of interest, please click the corresponding link. Meetings are approximately ninety minutes long.

Local advisory committees consist of citizens and representatives from community organizations, government agencies, and non-governmental partner organizations who provide the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve staff with guidance and feedback regarding program activities and management of the reserve sites.

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management, a division of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, works to protect, conserve and manage North Carolina's coastal resources in the 20 coastal counties. The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve Program protects natural areas for education, research and compatible traditional uses. Since its creation in 1989, the program has preserved more than 44,000 acres of unique coastal environments at 10 sites along the coast.

