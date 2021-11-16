PepperBall: Preparation is Key to Personal Safety After Dark
PepperBall Offers Tips for Staying Safe Using Non-Lethal Self-Defense OptionsLAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PepperBall®, a leader in non-lethal personal defense technology, is encouraging working Americans to renew their approach to maintaining their own personal safety using non-lethal options. Included in their seasonal safety tips is carrying the LifeLite® , a combination flashlight and self-defense solution, making it a powerful choice for personal security that can be taken nearly anywhere.
With winter on the horizon and daylight hours waning, it is not uncommon for employees of all ages to arrive at work ahead of the daylight or even leave work after the skies have gone dark. In the later hours of the day and with nightfall arriving earlier, a heightened sense of awareness of one’s surroundings becomes paramount. Additional personal safety preparedness tips from the PepperBall team of experts include:
1. Eliminate distractions. Put the phone away - A distracted person can be an easy target so focus on scanning surroundings and identifying and assessing potential problems.
2. Trust intuition and instincts. It’s always a good idea to take precautionary measures when something doesn’t feel right.
3. Consider non-lethal options for self-defense. A PepperBall launcher can shoot powerful non-lethal projectiles to deter an attacker from 60 feet away, creating more time and distance for escape when compared with pepper sprays or stun devices.
4. Use popular walkways. The more traffic and people around, the safer pedestrian travel will be.
“When it comes to personal safety, preparation leads to confidence,” said Ben Larsen, Director of Consumer Sales at United Tactical Systems. “With PepperBall, distance, confidence, security, and peace of mind are all achieved without the worry of delivering a fatal or feeble response.”
The PepperBall LifeLite is a 350-lumen flashlight that doubles as a handheld PepperBall launcher. Powered by compressed air, the LifeLite has no recoil and is easy to load and operate, making it a practical choice to be prepared with a personal defense solution. The Lifelite Kit retails for $299 and includes the launcher, PepperBall live rounds, practice rounds and CO2 cartridges with a holster and is available for purchase at PepperBall.com
