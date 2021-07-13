OpenEye Scientific Announces Appointment of Dr. Giovanna Scapin to Board of Directors
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenEye Scientific, an industry leader in computational molecular design, has named Dr. Giovanna Scapin as its newest addition to its Board of Directors.
Scapin, an accomplished crystallographer, worked at Merck for 23 years in the field of protein structures and structure-guided drug discovery. She left Merck as a senior principal scientist to take the position of Chief Scientist of Nanoimaging Services, which provides CryoEM facilities for drug discovery. Scapin received her BS in Organic Chemistry and a PhD in X-ray Protein Crystallography from Padua University in Italy.
"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Giovanna Scapin to the OpenEye Board of Directors," said Anthony Nicholls, CEO of OpenEye Scientific. “She is an internationally known expert who will bring interesting insights to the OpenEye Board.”
Scapin becomes the latest addition to OpenEye’s impressive Board of Directors. Other longstanding Board Members Include Christian Cortis, Richard J. Law, David Neshat, and Steve Young.
Cortis currently serves as Chief Operating Officer at Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc., in Watertown, Mass. He received his PhD in Applied Mathematics from Columbia University, where he also was a post-doctoral fellow in Molecular Biophysics.
Law holds the position of Executive Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Exscientia in the United Kingdom. He received a Doctor of Philosophy in Molecular Biophysics from Oxford University and an MBA from the Imperial College London.
Neshat serves as Vice President and Treasurer at Akamai Technologies in Cambridge, Mass. He received his MS in Economics and International Administration from Luleå University of Technology in Sweden.
Young is currently the Acting Head of Chemistry and Scientific Consultant at BeiGene, a biotechnology company based in Beijing, China. He holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley.
Internal members of OpenEye’s Board of Directors include President & CEO Anthony Nicholls, Chief Scientific Officer A. Geoffrey Skillman, and Chief Technology Officer Bob Tolbert.
MEDIA CONTACT:
OpenEye Scientific: Josh Segal | jsegal@punch-pr.com| 617-947-3795
About OpenEye Scientific
OpenEye Scientific is an industry leader in computational molecular design, based on decades of delivering rapid, robust, and scalable software, toolkits, and technology and design services. Our scientific, physics-based approach to molecular design historically focused on molecular shape and electrostatic potential to inform and guide molecular discovery and optimization. OpenEye now has integrated its applications and toolkits into Orion,® the only cloud-native, fully integrated molecular design platform. Combining unlimited computation and storage with powerful tools for data sharing, visualization and analysis in an open development platform, Orion offers unprecedented capabilities for the advancement of pharmaceuticals, biologics, agrochemicals, and flavors and fragrances. Founded in 1997, OpenEye is a privately held company headquartered in Santa Fe, N.M., with offices in Boston, Mass.; Cologne, Germany; and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, go to www.openeye.inc.
