Cleveland-Based Building Product Manufacturer Partners with Concora to Unify Many Brands Online
We are excited to have an effective way to capture leads and project information.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, a SaaS brand known for creating the very first web experience specifically built for architects, engineers, contractors and designers, and Keene Building Products, a Cleveland, Ohio-based building materials manufacturer, today announced a partnership that will give their audience online access to all of the resources needed to specify a wide range of products online.
— Kip Bretting, VP of Sales at Keene
Keene Building Products is one of eight brands operating under Keene Family of Companies. The company sells everything from noise control products to roofing and 3D filament, and needed a robust online tool that allows their customers to easily search and select their offerings for large projects.
.
“Concora's custom-built Resources Library page makes it easy to find Keene’s products, information and create professional submittals. We are excited to have an effective way to capture leads and project information,” Kip Bretting, VP of Sales at Keene.
The partnership will build on Concora’s mission to power the new way of doing business online for building product manufacturers. The new web experience is something Keene plans on extending to their other brands in order to unify the customer experience, and exceed expectations.
“We are thrilled to be building out a web experience that allows Keene Building products to adapt quickly to meet demand and grow along with next-generation buyers,” says Eric Snyder, Concora CEO. “We’re looking forward to extending the same functionality to even more brands in their portfolio in the coming year.”
As a result of the partnership, Keene will not only be scaling their online presence to include technical documentation and 3D imagery, they’ll also gain new insights into who is viewing and downloading their content to leverage in customer interactions.
Learn more here.
About Concora
Building product manufacturers choose Concora's platform to create a web experience that drives more product specifications. Our technology is known for increasing sales by making the online specification process easy for architects, designers, engineers and contractors.
About Keene
Keene Building Products is an American manufacturer of 3-dimensional products for the building envelope, noise control, and roofing markets. For further information, call 877-514-5336, email at info@keenebuilding.com or visit website www.keenebuilding.com.
Candace Shackelford
Concora
email us here