Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., New York Branch, and a former employee of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Beijing, People's Republic of China; Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., New York Branch, New York, New York Written Agreement dated November 4, 2021

Consent prohibition order against Laurence E. Bensignor, dated November 8, 2021 Former employee of Eagle Bancorp, Inc., and EagleBank, Bethesda, Maryland Unsafe and unsound banking practices

