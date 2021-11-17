Mecademic Robotics announced as one of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ program winners
Mecademic Robotics wins Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ award for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mecademic Robotics is presented the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program award for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation. The program recognizes Canada’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Mecademic Robotics accomplished a 242 percent revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector, which have transformed the industry. Now in its 24th year, the program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.
Mecademic's CEO Jonathan Coulombe, credits the company’s unique offering of ultra-small and compact robots, his staff’s dedication, along with a growing network of partners with the company's 242 percent revenue growth.
Coulombe said, “We’re honoured to receive this recognition by Deloitte and would like to congratulate all the winners! Our fast growth in the competitive robotics industry stems from an entirely new type of product that helps customers increase production volumes while maintaining high precision within an incredibly compact footprint.” He added, “the fast and sustained growth we’ve seen is thanks to the hard work of the entire Mecademic team, the support of our global network of partners, and of course, the trust our valued customers have placed in us. We’re excited for what the future holds and look forward to continue evolving and delivering value to our customers.”
On his part, Philippe Jacome, Mecademic’s CFO, underlines that this growth was fueled by traditional funding methods and sales profits. Jacome said, “We're proud to have achieved this growth through grants and sales revenue. As any startup can attest, this can be an incredibly challenging feat to accomplish.”
“As we rise above another year of uncertainty, we are exceptionally proud to announce this year’s Fast 50 winners,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “These innovative trailblazers have demonstrated resilience, true commitment to innovation, adaptability, and business leadership as we cope with an ever-changing new normal. The Fast 50 companies act as catalysts, driving growth of Canadian business.”
To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.
About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.
About Mecademic Robotics
Mecademic Robotics is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of innovative, best-in-class industrial robots. Our products have the distinction of being the world’s smallest, most precise, and easy-to-use industrial robot arms.
Mecademic was founded in 2013, in Montreal, Quebec. Today, our customers include some of the world’s leading brands, as well as up-and-coming innovators and disruptors in the aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, medical, jewelry, and electronics industries. Learn more, at: www.mecademic.com.
Leila Kayali
Mecademic Robotics
+1 514-360-2205
media@mecademic.com