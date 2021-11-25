Mecademic announces new regional partners to meet growing demand for its small industrial robots
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mecademic Robotics announced its expansion into regional markets in the USA, Canada, France, Germany, and Australia through new value-added partners. As the global market continues to see increased demand for small industrial robot arms, Mecademic has upped its production capacity and regional presence to better serve its customers.
Today, Mecademic is pleased to welcome these cutting-edge automation solution providers to its network of vendors: Allied Automation (USA), The Knotts Company (USA), Electromate (Canada), Pagès Group (France), LMZ (Germany), and Andrew Donald Design Engineering (Australia).
Mecademic's Director of Sales and Strategy, Ahmed Mostafa, said, "we’re proud to count these automation solution providers amongst our partners. Their expertise benefits our customers, while their physical proximity allows for live demonstrations of our robots, which are unique to the market."
New Partner Snapshot
Allied Automation is a full-service distributor headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. Thanks to Industrial Manufacturing Automation engineering expertise and partnerships with industry-leading brands, Allied Automation supports customer needs in the areas of PLCs, PCs, HMIs, motion control, robotics vision, safety light curtains & scanners, structural guarding, and work stations.
The Knotts Company located in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, USA, is an automation solution provider representing industry-leading manufacturers of industrial, automation, and robotics products. Knotts collaborates with customer experts to create higher-level solutions including technology, products, integration, machine-building, and other services for increasing performance, productivity, and profitability.
Electromate, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, is a market leader in providing successful solutions for the Industrial Automation industry. Known for its high-performance robotic and mechatronic solutions, Electromate has also been recognized amongst the Best Workplaces in Canada for multiple years running, and is a recipient of the Canadian Business Excellence Award for 2021.
Pagès Group, based out of Foncine-le-Haut, France, is comprised of four brands: Polymac, Pagès, Pagès Medical, and Pagès Robotics. Pagès Group supplies complete automation solutions to professional plastic converters worldwide across a range of sectors, including industrial, food & beverage, cosmetic, and medical.
Lenkering Montage- und Zerspanungstechnik GmbH (LMZ) is based in Steinfeld-Mühlen, northern Germany. LMZ specializes in machine construction and machining technology. Their service portfolio includes process development, project planning and construction of turnkey assembly and test systems as well as linked production lines.
Andrew Donald Design Engineering, located in Victoria, Australia, specializes in the design and building of turnkey automation systems. ADDE is a ‘full service’ solution provider with extensive experience in implementing innovative robotic and automation solutions for the pharmaceuticals, food, and general manufacturing industries.
In addition to expanding its vendor network, Mecademic has sustained rapid revenue growth thanks in large part to an increased demand for its robotic arms.
Earlier this month, Mecademic received Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Award. The award recognizes the world-class achievements of Canadian technology companies, highlighting their commitment to innovation, continued resilience amid a global pandemic, strong leadership, and rapid revenue growth.
About Mecademic
Mecademic Robotics is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of innovative industrial robots. Our products have the distinction of being the world’s smallest, most compact, and precise industrial robot arms.
Mecademic's customers include some of the world’s leading brands, as well as disruptors in the aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, medical, jewelry, and electronics industries. Learn more, at: www.mecademic.com.
Leila Kayali
Today, Mecademic is pleased to welcome these cutting-edge automation solution providers to its network of vendors: Allied Automation (USA), The Knotts Company (USA), Electromate (Canada), Pagès Group (France), LMZ (Germany), and Andrew Donald Design Engineering (Australia).
Mecademic's Director of Sales and Strategy, Ahmed Mostafa, said, "we’re proud to count these automation solution providers amongst our partners. Their expertise benefits our customers, while their physical proximity allows for live demonstrations of our robots, which are unique to the market."
New Partner Snapshot
Allied Automation is a full-service distributor headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. Thanks to Industrial Manufacturing Automation engineering expertise and partnerships with industry-leading brands, Allied Automation supports customer needs in the areas of PLCs, PCs, HMIs, motion control, robotics vision, safety light curtains & scanners, structural guarding, and work stations.
The Knotts Company located in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, USA, is an automation solution provider representing industry-leading manufacturers of industrial, automation, and robotics products. Knotts collaborates with customer experts to create higher-level solutions including technology, products, integration, machine-building, and other services for increasing performance, productivity, and profitability.
Electromate, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, is a market leader in providing successful solutions for the Industrial Automation industry. Known for its high-performance robotic and mechatronic solutions, Electromate has also been recognized amongst the Best Workplaces in Canada for multiple years running, and is a recipient of the Canadian Business Excellence Award for 2021.
Pagès Group, based out of Foncine-le-Haut, France, is comprised of four brands: Polymac, Pagès, Pagès Medical, and Pagès Robotics. Pagès Group supplies complete automation solutions to professional plastic converters worldwide across a range of sectors, including industrial, food & beverage, cosmetic, and medical.
Lenkering Montage- und Zerspanungstechnik GmbH (LMZ) is based in Steinfeld-Mühlen, northern Germany. LMZ specializes in machine construction and machining technology. Their service portfolio includes process development, project planning and construction of turnkey assembly and test systems as well as linked production lines.
Andrew Donald Design Engineering, located in Victoria, Australia, specializes in the design and building of turnkey automation systems. ADDE is a ‘full service’ solution provider with extensive experience in implementing innovative robotic and automation solutions for the pharmaceuticals, food, and general manufacturing industries.
In addition to expanding its vendor network, Mecademic has sustained rapid revenue growth thanks in large part to an increased demand for its robotic arms.
Earlier this month, Mecademic received Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Award. The award recognizes the world-class achievements of Canadian technology companies, highlighting their commitment to innovation, continued resilience amid a global pandemic, strong leadership, and rapid revenue growth.
About Mecademic
Mecademic Robotics is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of innovative industrial robots. Our products have the distinction of being the world’s smallest, most compact, and precise industrial robot arms.
Mecademic's customers include some of the world’s leading brands, as well as disruptors in the aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, medical, jewelry, and electronics industries. Learn more, at: www.mecademic.com.
Leila Kayali
Mecademic Robotics
+1 514-360-2205
email us here