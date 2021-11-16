2022 LE&RN-GRC Lifetime and Career Achievement Awards in Lymphatic Research nominations now open
The 2022 Gordon Research Conferences takes place February 27 to March 4, 2022, in Lucca (Barga), Italy
William Repicci, President & CEO of LE&RN
Deadline to submit nominations to Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN): December 17, 2021
These Awards recognize contributions to the promotion and support of lymphatic research, to advancing lymphatic research, and/or to finding improved treatments and cures for lymphatic diseases.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) has announced that nominations are now open for the 2022 LE&RN-GRC Lifetime and Career Achievement Awards in Lymphatic Research.
— William Repicci, President and CEO of LE&RN
The LE&RN-GRC Lifetime and Career Achievement Awards in Lymphatic Research are given in the name of Wendy Chaite, LE&RN's Founder, and Dr. Stanley G. Rockson, Founding Chair of LE&RN’s Scientific and Medical Advisory Council. The Awards are presented every two years at the Gordon Research Conference, Lymphatics. The 2022 Conference, "Lymphatic Vessels as Multifaceted Regulators of Health and Disease," takes place February 27 to March 4, 2022, in Lucca (Barga), Italy.
“LE&RN-GRC Lifetime and Career Achievement Awards in Lymphatic Research recognize those individuals who have made significant contributions to the promotion and support of lymphatic research, to advancing lymphatic research, and/or to finding improved treatments and cures for lymphatic diseases (LD), lymphedema (LE), lipedema (LI), and related diseases,” said William Repicci, President and CEO of LE&RN. “At the 2020 GRC, we were proud to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Professor Michael Detmar, M.D., ETH Zurich, Switzerland. The 2020 Career Achievement Awards were presented to Tatiana Petrova, Ph.D. (Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research Lausanne, Switzerland) and Taija Makinen, Ph.D. (Uppsala University, Sweden).” [For a full list of previous awardees, visit LE&RN’s website at https://lymphaticnetwork.org/treating-lymphedema/lern-grc-awards.]
The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual who has had a lifetime of outstanding achievements in the field of lymphatics with a career spanning over 20 years.
The Career Achievement Award is presented to an individual with a career of fewer than 20 years and who has demonstrated significant achievements in the field.
See LE&RN's nomination form at https://lymphaticnetwork.org/treating-lymphedema/lern-grc-awards for details and to submit a nomination. Nominations must be received by December 17, 2021.
About LE&RN
Founded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research, and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org.
Laura Farrell
Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN)
+1 516-625-9675
lern@lymphaticnetwork.org