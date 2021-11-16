DPS LAUNCHES NEW INTERACTIVE I-CRIME DATABASE

November 16, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Public Safety is pleased to announce the launch of its new state crime database, I-CRIME. This online database is a modern tool that updates Iowa's incident-based Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) system, which serves as the central repository for crime and arrest data across all of Iowa law enforcement. I-CRIME will allow Iowa law enforcement agencies to submit crime data that will assist the Iowa UCR program and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to identify crime trends.

I-CRIME includes the Crime In Iowa public portal that allows the general public to access published crime data through interactive reports to include the ability for users to create custom queries and export data in industry common formats. I-CRIME replaces a legacy mainframe database that had not been updated since 2000.

Iowa has reported incident-based data since the early 1990s. Incident-based data includes details on criminal offenses, known offenders, relationships between victims and offenders, arrestees, and property involved in crimes.

“I-CRIME is a significant advancement for our program, and will benefit the law enforcement community, the general public, media, researchers, student stakeholders,” says Uniform Crime Reporting Program Manager, Tracy Loynachan. “While I-CRIME will allow the Iowa UCR program to collect and publish better quality data, the contributions of law enforcement agencies make the program a success, and we are grateful for our continued partnership with agencies across the state.”

Development of I-CRIME was made possible through a Bureau of Justice Statistics-funded National Crime Statistics Exchange (NCS-X) grant.

PHOTO: I-CRIME database landing page