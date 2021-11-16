DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION FOR A SUSTAINABLE ECONOMY
Finance evolvesROME, ITALY, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital and Sustainability. These are the two keywords that, in the crucial moment that Italy and its economy, in particular, is going through, take on the importance to lead the country out of the shallows of the Covid 19 crisis and stabilize growth, which for the moment is confined to a rebound after the collapse caused by the pandemic.
The recovery must be supported and strengthened with interventions that combine the digitization of finance and sustainability.
This will be discussed at the conference "Digital transformation for a sustainable economy" organized by CFX Quantum and the Guglielmo Marconi University of Rome, with the collaboration of AM Advisor and Stefano Santori Training, which will be held on Wednesday 1 December at 10.00 am in Rome, in via Vittorio Colonna 11, where qualified experts, entrepreneurs, and operators in the finance sector will speak.
During the conference M. Mottana, CEO of CFX, main event organizer and sponsor, will speak about the awesome results obtained with ZEROONE, a quantistic speed system able to move arbitrage in crypto world to unarrivable levels.
The PNRR, National Recovery and Resilience Plan, must revive the economy to allow sustainable and digital development, as indicated by the EU.
Finally, it is necessary to put a hand to the digitization of systems, from the Public Administration to the financial sector, keeping in mind, at the same time, the aspect of sustainability.
The new challenges for recovery and development must meet the ESG, Environmental Social and Governance criteria, to invest and produce while respecting the climate, the environment, and the social environment.
The conference will be divided into three sessions: the first on 'Digital transformation and finance'; the second on 'Sustainability of finance and the economy in the current market' and the third which will see the comparison between representatives of Italian institutions on 'The role of institutions for the sustainability of the digital economy.
