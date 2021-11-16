Submit Release
CloudHospital announces entry into the global SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions market for hospitals and clinics

CloudHospital offers turnkey solutions for handling internet traffic, exposure, communications, and bookings management for healthcare providers

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudHospital officially begins service as a global SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions provider to hospitals and clinics worldwide. Healthcare providers such as hospitals and clinics can focus on what they do best – taking care of their patients, while CloudHospital takes care of all the systems integrations. CloudHospital can manage all internet traffic, presence, and communication, and bookings for patients as well as expose the hospital to a wider audience worldwide. CloudHospital’s engineers can help optimize a hospital’s global presence and run a robust enterprise-level total solution front-end and back-end solution under one umbrella. Ultimately, CloudHospital’s SaaS service helps hospitals and clinics achieve efficiency while being able to focus on treating their patients.

CloudHospital is working in twenty-six countries with over five hundred hospitals and well over four thousand doctors. The ultimate goal of CloudHospital is to facilitate medical care for everyone in the world, wherever they are located, in the most efficient and convenient way with the help of our unique technology and team members with experience in the field of medical concierge services.


About CloudHospital:
CloudHospital, founded in 2019 in Seoul, South Korea, to meet the growing demand for the best medical services regardless of where the patients and doctors are located. In short, CloudHospital obliterates the traditional boundaries that have limited the best solutions to reach a wider audience. With proprietary technology solutions, CloudHospital aims to lead the newly identified sector with a robust back-end software platform and a staff with relevant experience in the medical field.

