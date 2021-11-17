FinTech Studios and S-Factor Sign Multi-year Partnership Agreement
S Factor Integrating FinTech Studios AI-based ESG social impact data, market intelligence and analytics
Our partnership with FinTech Studios allows us to provide the highest quality ESG rating and scores for social impact. ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinTech Studios, the leading AI-based platform for market intelligence & regulatory intelligence, announces today a multi-year partnership agreement with The S Factor Co. (S-Factor), a fast-growing provider of ESG social impact data and analytics. S-Factor is integrating FinTech Studios AI-based market intelligence, widgets and analytics into the S-Factor Data Analytics platform, helping to bring better transparency to the S-Factor Scores and Ratings.
— Bonnie Lyn de Bartok, founder and CEO of S-Factor
S-Factor provides the deepest set of social impact data available on the market, and provides online monitoring, measurement and reporting on the social impact of public companies, funds, and sovereigns globally, targeting the SRI/ESG market, alternative data market, asset managers, and investors focused on more informed and impactful investment decisions relating to inherent and systemic social impacts.
FinTech Studios cloud platform integrates artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) to intelligently delivers highly relevant global data and analytics to S-Factor in real-time. FinTech Studios platform leverages deep learning, neural networks and billions of "AI workers" to generate business and regulatory intelligence in real-time on millions of public and private companies, people, topics, industry sectors, regions and market-moving events.
Bonnie Lyn de Bartok, founder and CEO of S-Factor said “We are excited about our new partnership with FinTech Studios. Partnering with FinTech Studios will allow S-Factor to better serve our clients’ needs and pain points. The market has spoken and ESG 2.0 requires moving beyond black box scores and includes more transparency, validity and materiality on content informing the criteria. Our partnership with FinTech Studios allows us to provide the highest quality ESG rating and scores for social impact. Integrating FinTech Studios’ unique AI-based technology, content and analytics will deliver significant added value to our growing client base.”
Jim Tousignant, FinTech Studios CEO, concludes. “We are delighted to partner with S-Factor, which provides a comprehensive taxonomy screen for the largest number of social criteria across the entire ESG market - structured by 74 social impact themes, and thousands of metrics. The S-Factor Score qualifies material evidence from validated sources across dozens of regulations, codes, frameworks, and benchmarks and provides an aggregate score for each company based on their performance of more than 1,200 social impact indicators, and thousands of additional external social risk indicators.”
About FinTech Studios (https://fintechstudios.com/)
FinTech Studios is the leading AI-based marketplace for business & regulatory intelligence, integrating millions of global sources of business, financial and regulatory information in 49 languages. We leverage deep learning, neural networks and billions of "AI workers" to generate business and regulatory intelligence in real-time on millions of public and private companies, people, topics, industry sectors, regions and market-moving events.
FinTech Studios was founded in 2014 by Jim Tousignant, previously co-founder and President of Multex, a leading online research and financial information platform that went public in 1999, achieved a market cap of $1.5 billion and was acquired by Reuters. To learn more about FinTech Studios, visit http://www.fintechstudios.com or contact sales@fintechstudios.com.
About S-Factor (www.thesfactor.co)
The S-Factor Co. is a data analytics company focused on the Social Factors of ESG. The company provides the deepest set of social impact data, largest number of social data points and standardized screens currently available across the entire ESG market. The S Factor Co. serves some of the world’s largest asset and portfolio managers with greater insights into their investment companies risks and impacts - where they do business and throughout their supply chains. S-Factor sells company and country ESG data, ratings, index and analytics for compliance, risk and hedge. To learn more about S-Factor, visit www.thesfactor.co or contact info@thesfactor.co.
James Tousignant
FinTech Studios Inc.
+1 407-451-7110
jim@fintechstudios.com
