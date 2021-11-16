'One More' from Rock Artist Jameson Burt Hits Radio

LA Musician Jameson Burt Rock Artist Jameson Burt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock artist Jameson Burt’s new song is officially spinning on the radio. The song catching attention is ‘One More’, his latest single. This release is the follow up to his most recent full-length album, “Right Time” - released on July 15th - which is the most revealing and intimate work of Jameson’s career. It’s dark, rich & romantic atmosphere is a backdrop for the story of the past year of his life: true love, true loss, and in the end, hope for the future. “Right Time” is a delicate blend of R&B groove, lush folk-rock texture, and pop melody: the work of a powerful singer-songwriter at his best & most vulnerable.

Jameson Burt is a singer-songwriter who draws musical inspiration from a broad range of influences - Van Morrison and Tom Waits, Al Green and Prince, Peter Gabriel and Radiohead. He has built a reputation for capturing special moments in time, holding the attention of the listener with nothing more than his voice and a guitar. Whether in a club or an entire stadium, Jameson has that special gift as an artist to connect and communicate his songs in a universal way, without limitation of genre. He’s done just that as a support act for Rival Sons, Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard, and most notably the Italian rock legend Vasco Rossi on a stadium tour of Italy in summer 2019, playing for crowds of 60,000 per night. Jameson’s catalogue of passionate, heartfelt & innovative songs landed him a publishing deal with BMG Berlin in 2015 and since then has maintained a steady stream of creative output and toured extensively in Europe and the U.K.

Jameson is currently on tour, opening for Rival Sons. You can find all of the information about his shows and his music on his website!