Vertoz Taps Jonathan Slavin and JTG to Help Grow Vertical Audience Offering - IncrementX

Int'l MADTech Co. Engages Digital Media Veteran and His US-Based Media Consultancy to Lead Its Verticalization of Indian and Southeast Asian Western Audiences

Demand-side platforms often find it challenging to specifically target high quality Western audiences based on their consumption of geographically and ethnically endemic digital properties. ” — Jonathan Slavin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertoz (NSEI: VERTOZ), the lndia-based MADTech (the growing convergence of MarTech, AdTech & DeepTech) Group, has engaged industry veteran, Jonathan Slavin, and his U.S.-based Digital Media Consultancy, JTG Ventures, to spearhead and accelerate growth of its audience monetization platform, IncrementX , which pools Western visitors to quality Indian and Southeast Asian websites, mobile & OTT apps as a targetable audience for programmatic advertisers.

JTG Ventures, led by Slavin, will operate as a fully integrated business development unit. It will leverage existing relationships and resources to grow awareness and adoption of Vertoz’s IncrementX offering to the key US, Canadian, Australian and UK based partners. Slavin will operate as a Strategic Advisor to both IncrementX and its parent - Vertoz Group.

Vertoz was founded in the year 2012. It evolved as a MADTech Group and houses numerous brands under its corporate umbrella: IngeniousPlex - a ‘smart’ AI-fuelled self-serve media buying platform, Admozart – a comprehensive advertising marketplace, AdZurite – a performance marketing network, ZKraft – an integrated digital consultancy, and IncrementX an audience monetization platform.

Vertoz’s CEO, Ash Shah explains, “We are excited to launch our IncrementX vertical audience offering, which gives advertisers easy one-stop access to a trusted marketplace of Westerners who regularly visit Indian and SEA websites, mobile and OTT apps. As we introduce this offering to Western demand-side players, we understand the importance of incorporating high quality and trusted publishers into our marketplace . We are very familiar with Jonathan Slavin’s experience in introducing new value to major programmatic players and we are thrilled that he, along with the JTG team, has agreed to join our cause and lead charge.”

Slavin adds, “Demand-side platforms often find it challenging to specifically target high quality Western audiences based on their consumption of geographically and ethnically endemic digital properties. Vertoz is an established name across India and the Southeast Asian region, and there is no other entity capable of offering these audiences as efficiently as they can. I look forward to helping grow this offering and delivering significant value to the Western programmatic marketplace.”

About Vertoz

Vertoz (NSEI: VERTOZ) is MADTech Group, helping Digital Marketers, Advertising Agencies and Digital Media businesses with their Data Driven Marketing, Advertising & Monetization expedition by utilizing the latest technology. Vertoz’s various business entities help businesses with everything, from their data-driven marketing strategy to executing marketing, advertising & monetization while keeping Technology at its core to optimize the whole process.

About JTG Ventures

JTG is a new kind of digital media consultancy, focused on identifying, facilitating, and supporting revenue streams in truly immersive and 'hands-on' ways. JTG's team of industry veterans seamlessly becomes part of a client's team, implementing scalable strategies, supported by years of 'in the trenches' experience, vast networks of cross- platform relationships and a reputation for delivering real value to all parties.

