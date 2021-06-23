TextNow Taps JTG Ventures to Accelerate Direct Sales Efforts

Free Ad-Supported Mobile Carrier Engages Digital Media Consultancy to Widen Integration of Premium Ad Inventory Among Brands and Agencies

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TextNow, the leading mobile app offering free cellular and WiFi-enabled phone service, has engaged New York based digital media consultancy, JTG Ventures, to expand its direct advertising sales efforts as the company continues its growth plans for the back half of 2021.

Having spent the last year building out its executive team and positioning for rapid expansion of its ad supported voice, text and video calling consumer facing offerings, TextNow has more recently focused on growing its monetization efforts. Moving beyond advertising exchanges and consolidated demand partners, TextNow is offering brands and agencies the opportunity to work with them directly to create integrated partnerships that allow brands to reach young, diverse, and culturally influential audiences. JTG Ventures, led by AdTech veteran Jonathan Slavin, will act as an out-sourced business development team toward this effort.

“TextNow offers a unique opportunity for brands that want to reach a coveted audience and support our mission to bring free phone service to everyone,” explains TextNow VP of Monetization, Josh Lustgarten. “As we scale our direct sales business, I’m confident that Jonathan and the JTG team have the expertise and deep industry relationships necessary to bring our message and unique value proposition to brands that can leverage sponsorship opportunities across our premium, highly personalized mobile carrier inventory.”

Slavin adds, “TextNow is not only revolutionizing the communications space by offering consumers always free nationwide connectivity with unlimited texting and calling, but they are truly committed to delivering this value to groups and demographics that can most benefit to this offering – multicultural consumers and entrepreneurial start-up businesses. For the JTG team and I, the choice to work with such a cutting-edge company that truly has its heart the right place is a total no-brainer.”

“We look forward to introducing this vision to high profile brands and helping them understand how they can benefit from such a unique interface with such highly sought-after audiences.”



About TextNow

Founded in 2009, TextNow is the largest provider of free phone service in the U.S. With offices in San Francisco, Waterloo, and Portland, the TextNow app has been downloaded more than 200 million times globally, helping millions of people stay connected with a free phone number and ad-supported calling and texting over WiFi and a nationwide LTE network. For more information visit https://www.textnow.com/.



About JTG Ventures

JTG is a new kind of digital media consultancy, focused on identifying, facilitating and supporting revenue streams in truly immersive and 'hands-on' ways. JTG's team of industry veterans seamlessly becomes part of a client's team, implementing scalable strategies, supported by years of 'in the trenches' experience, vast networks of cross-platform relationships and a reputation for delivering real value to all parties. For more information visit www.jtgventures.com.