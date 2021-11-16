Symbol Security announces the addition of Eric Anderson as VP of Sales & Channels to lead its revenue programs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Symbol Security, a leading provider of SaaS-based Security Awareness tools and customizable phishing simulation services has announced today that industry sales veteran Eric Anderson has joined the company’s Executive Leadership team as Vice President Sales & Channels. In this role, Anderson will spearhead Symbol Security’s go-to-market, channel growth strategy and overall revenue programs.
Anderson’s experience includes 20+ years of leading and contributing to high-performance teams in executive sales, direct sales and channel management roles at early to mid-stage technology companies. Prior to joining Symbol Security, Anderson has held a number of leadership positions at companies like sixQ Software, Yottaa, Landslide Technologies and Fastsoft.
“Eric is a critical addition to the Symbol Security’s executive team, bringing years of channel and sales experience in technology software and security,” says Craig Sandman, President and Co-Founder of Symbol Security. “With 90% of our sales coming from our Channel Partners, our position is to invest a considerable amount of resources into rapidly expanding our channel sales program with a continued focus on growth enablement for existing and new MSP, MSSP, and Sales Agent partners. With Eric onboard, we now have the right person to lead this mission for Symbol.”
About Symbol Security
Symbol Security’s SaaS-based phishing simulation and training platform simulates real phishing attacks to users and reinforces learning through interactive training content - dramatically lowering the risks of users falling victim to phishing attacks that cause damaging data breaches. Symbol can be operated by company administrators with ease or leveraged by Managed Security Service Providers as part of their security offerings.
Craig Sandman
Craig Sandman
President and Co-Founder at Symbol Security
+1 862-241-9294
craig@symbolsecurity.com
