Constantin Brancusi's works of art, a strategic cultural, geopolitical and financial issue

"Le Baiser de 1905", a work much richer in knowledge of humanity than Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvador Mundi".

PARIS, FRANCE, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time of global merchandising of art and international media use of the masterpieces of humanity, it is worth noting the universal and priceless value of the works of artist Constantin Brancusi, a pioneer of modern sculpture. But why?

The complete work of the sculptor Brancusi contains the secrets of Humanity beyond the artistic, commercial and spiritual value that could be given to a work of art. A change of paradigm that occurs in an environment where international issues have become cultural, political, financial and especially universal.

It will have been necessary to wait more than one century so that Thierry Rayer, researcher in art and in history, and founder of the Cercle d’Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer, makes the extraordinary discovery of a universal reach: "The knowledge and the know-how of the universal process of the Creation".

Revealed thanks to “Le Baiser de 1905 ", first sculpture of modern art in the world realized by Brancusi, Thierry Rayer makes known the key of reading of the interpretation of all the works of art and architecture of all the civilizations realized since the Antiquity and this until the modern period. This key allows access to the knowledge of the different civilizations of the world while demonstrating the cultural origins common to all mankind.

This discovery, perfectly illustrated by the complete work of Constantin Brancusi, concerns all communities regardless of their so-called cultural or religious origins. By its nature, it is universalist, egalitarian in accordance with all the Declarations relating to Human Rights and responds to the universal values of humanism, peace and to promote access to the right to happiness for all peoples.

More simply, this discovery makes "Le Baiser de 1905" a major work of exception in the world of the Art.

The works of the researcher Thierry Rayer are based on a methodology which uses the science (defined as the whole of the knowledge and the studies of a universal value, characterized by a method founded on objectives of verifiable observations and rigorous reasonings), the biology, the geometry (theorems of Thales and Pythagoras...), the mathematics (the continuation of Fibonacci, the number of gold...), as well as other knowledge like Egyptology, religions, etc.

The element "the knowledge and know-how of the universal process of creation" was previewed in Paris, in 2016, during a conference organized under the High Patronage of the President of the French Republic, in front of a committee of scientists, lawyers specialized in the art market and experts before the courts.

In 2018, it is at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris that the discovery is again presented. It will be sponsored by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Africa Group, represented by His Excellency Oumar Keïta, Ambassador Permanent Delegate of Mali to UNESCO.

Mrs Audrey Azoulay, Director General of the Unesco, greeted the discovery of Thierry Rayer by declaring: " Your discoveries concerning the work of Constantin Brancusi will certainly contribute to a better understanding of his genius and his contribution to the world of the modern art ".

If "Le Baiser de 1905" by Constantin Brancusi is a work that can be considered exceptional, it is primarily for three reasons:

- It is the first work of modern art in the world

- It is at the origin of the discovery of the universality of creation, which makes it a universal symbol representing the different cultures of the world and gathering the great achievements of Humanity

- It is the cornerstone of Constantin Brancusi's work.



In continuation of the activities of the Cercle d’Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer and its missions based on the above-mentioned values, the Organization is organizing a world tour that will begin in 2022.

The world tour of peace and access to the right to happiness through the universality of art and the common origin of the culture of humanity will begin in Egypt, and will continue in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan; countries that have made culture, knowledge and transmission a national priority.

