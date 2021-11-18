EMP TRUST HR Announces integration updates with ADP WOTC platform
EMP Trust HR has announced a new integration with ADP SmartCompliance® Tax Credits that will enable companies to manage new hires' eligibility for WOTC
Leading Human Capital Management provider (HCM), EMP Trust HR has announced a new integration that will enable companies to manage new hires eligibility for Work Opportunity Tax Credits.
EMP Trust HR, the leading HCM provider that provides talent management and employee onboarding software for businesses announced an update to the ADP WOTC platform. The EMP Trust Data Connector for Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) integration provides a seamless process to identify new hires that may qualify for WOTC tax credits.
Connect EMP Trust to ADP SmartCompliance® Tax Credits (ADP WOTC)
This connects EMP Trust Platform to the ADP WOTC platform for seamless integration and provides the ability for new employees to complete the WOTC form with a single sign-on between ADP and EMP Trust. Customers can track qualified new hires within the EMP Trust tool as part of their hiring process and qualify for Federal and State work credits. This is real-time integration and data is synchronized to provide new hires with an easy-to-use form that minimizes data entry and allows HR users to track the status of eligible employees for WOTC credits.
The Integration Details
It allows clients to have new hires complete the onboarding process as part of the new hire process and see the status of WOTC forms and earn WOTC credits as part of a new hire process. “This integration is a huge win and it provides enormous value to the clients. The integration will aid businesses in completing WOTC forms more quickly. Furthermore, the complete talent lifecycle will be free of paper-based processes” said Mary Abraham, EMP Trust Major Accounts Manager.
Tax credits might be an effective way for a company to save money. However, obtaining them on your own is difficult and time-consuming. With the EMPTrust integration joint clients from small to big enterprises will be assisted in identifying and capturing federal, state, and local tax credits and incentives for which they are entitled by combining innovative technology with ADP's extensive subject knowledge. This integration replaces an existing older integration and makes it part of ADP Marketplace and is offered at no cost to clients.
About EMP Trust HR:
EMP Trust is one of the fastest-growing SaaS platforms providing Human resource solutions for Hiring, Employee On-boarding, and Talent Management Software with over 600+ Enterprise and Large customers and supports employee on-boarding across 40+ countries. EMPTrust offer a comprehensive employee on-boarding solution that can incorporate all HR required documents to be fully electronic; including Electronic Form I-9, Federal, State, City, and company-specific forms with an electronic signature capability. To learn more about EMP Trust HR please visit: https://www.emptrust.com
About ADP Marketplace
ADP Marketplace is a digital storefront that enables companies of all sizes to extend the value of their workforce solutions across their entire organization via a secure, single-sign-on process, allowing them to create HR ecosystems for their businesses using solutions from ADP and leading third-party partners.
Disclaimer:
ADP, ADP Marketplace and ADP SmartCompliance® Tax Credits (ADP WOTC) are registered trademarks for ADP.
