Embracing the New Season’s Feelings and Flavors through Memorable Hip Hop: Rising Rap Icon Sir Frost Unveils New EP
Eclectic Hip Hop artist Sir Frost is defying all odds and stunning the masses with the release of his new EP, ‘New Season’.MANCHESTER, MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fantastic new addition to the world of Rap and Hip Hop, singer-songwriter Sir Frost’s newest album takes listeners on a unique musical journey. Fitting for the season, the artist’s upcoming EP consists of 6 dynamic tracks which he recently teased through his YouTube channel. The new EP will help fortify the artist’s unique musical imprint on the canvas of Rap
Following his 2020 release, the 8-track EP ‘Season of Frost’, the artist’s upcoming EP has been mixed and mastered by Sir Frost, and presents a mélange of sensory and rhythmic lyrics and song writing, bound to take listeners by surprise. ‘New Season’ has been slated for release on December 25th, 2021, and has a distinct new outlook on life- expressed in a personal yet relatable way.
Sponsored by the reputable clothing brand, ‘Feel That Vibe’, the magnetic EP showcases Sir Frost’s sheer excellence in curating lyricism which is meaningful, and seamlessly pairing it with immersive rhythms. Sir Frost’s genius is complemented by the production prowess of Buddha Vybez and TheGod, under the purview of Mando Records, whose elevation instrumentals take one to a different musical dimension.
Visit Sir Frost's website to check out/download/buy the artist's music, and follow him on social media to keep a track of each new release.
About:
Born on January 9th, 1990 in Manchester, United Kingdom, Jahmai Purcell, better known by hist artistic name Sir Frost, was always motivated to follow his dreams and passions of having a musical career. From the young age of 4, the promising artist would try his hand at rapping and singing, exploring his innate talents and brilliance. Initially treating music as a passionate recreation, Sir Frost began to independently pursue music as his career at the age of 24.
Having released a string of stunning singles, and a splendid EP, ‘Season of Frost’ in 2020, spanning 8 tracks, Sir Frost is now looking forward to the release of his second album. Verified on numerous social media platforms, including SoundCloud, Instagram, and Facebook, the talented artist has already amassed more than 100 million streams via his streaming platforms. Sir Frost is currently seeking a major deal to sign onto a label, and up the ante, with his formidable rise in Hip Hop.
