Kloudspot partners with Moro Hub to expand its digital platform offerings in the Middle East region
The Kloudspot-Moro Hub partnership brings together skills in technology strategy, platform and solutions development, deployment to help clients in the region.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kloudspot Inc, makers of the first network-enabled Situational Awareness and Intelligence Platform, and Moro Hub, Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions), subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), have signed off a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of digital technologies in the region.
Kloudspot’s award winning situational awareness platform provides real time insights into critical operational activities, behaviours, and patterns, allowing business to interact and provide a rich engaging experience to its visitors in real-time - boosting business sales, generating advertising revenue through a myriad of offerings which include dynamic content management, contextual marketing, interactive signages, zonal campaigns and captive portals.
Institutions and government organisations can harness technologically advanced capabilities of Kloudspot platform to enable practical cost-effective solutions for a wide range of applications such as behavioural marketing, hyper-local campaign management, situational experiences, community networks, public display systems, infotainment solutions, secure and fast Wi-Fi experiences, hybrid and smart workspaces –all essential pillars to build a connected smart city.
“Moro Hub is committed to provide public and private entities in the UAE end-to-end solutions to scale their business. This strategic partnership will deliver modern, agile and innovative services, that will further support our drive on accelerating digital transformation for our clients,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.
“Partnering with Moro Hub, an organisation renowned for its state-of-the-art digital transformation service will help us conceptualise, design and introduce the next generation of enterprise digital products, platforms in the region. It will further enable us to unlock the full potential of digital transformation and place organisations on the best path for success in the new business landscape,” said Satyan Abraham, Senior Vice President of Kloudspot.
About Moro Hub
Moro Hub is a digital transformation service provider with a diversified portfolio offering cloud and hosting, digital services, cybersecurity, Smart Cities and IoT services along with professional and managed services. Being a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and a Dubai 10X enabler, Moro Hub brings together the best of both worlds with deep local expertise and backed by an international consortium of partners SAP, Dell, EY, Avaya, VMware, Cisco, Alibaba Cloud, NetApp, HPE, Huawei and many others to offer leading-edge services.
Moro Hub is a highly secured digital data hub holding elite certifications such as ISO 9001:2008, ISO 27001, ISO 27017 (Information Security Management System - Cloud Service Provider), ISO/IEC 20000-1: 2018, Cloud Security Alliance STAR and DESC Compliance – CSP standard certification. Moro Hub owns state-of-the-art Data Centre facilities, all 3 of them are a Tier-III uptime institute certified and 2 of them are Solar-Powered Green Data Centres.
For further information, please visit http://www.morohub.com
About Kloudspot
Kloudspot is a Situational Awareness and Location Intelligence platform that provides a human-centric approach to digital transformation with plug and play business function virtualization services and ready to deploy AI & ML powered capabilities for customer engagement, process improvements and new digital strategies.
The Kloudspot Platform rides on sensors, network infrastructure and business applications to provide experiential insights into lifestyle, workspace, health-safety and infrastructure utilization to enable data driven operational and business decisions.
Kloudspot supports marquee customers across Americas, Asia, Europe and MENA regions and maintains key global alliances with Cisco, NEC, Intel, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft among others. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with development centres in Boise, Idaho and Bengaluru, India.
For more information about Kloudspot, visit www.kloudspot.com
