Kloudspot and NEC collaborate to showcase UNIVERGE BLUE® Cloud Services enriched with SPACE MANAGEMENT at GITEX 2021
Redefining workplace experience with flexible hybrid work options that maximizes productivity and wellbeing in a safe and stimulating environment for employees.
Work is fundamentally social, and human connection is an important part of the work experience,”SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kloudspot Inc., makers of the first network-enabled and cloud-based Situational Awareness and Location Intelligence Platform, earlier this year introduced a new solution that redefines ‘hybrid’ work as an enriched experience that goes beyond providing employees with physical work location flexibility. The solution enables workers to virtually join colleagues in a physical workspace for real-time collaboration experiences that transcend both video meetings and traditional work management and digital workspace solutions.
— Tracy Brower
NEC Corporation (NEC), a global leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications, and networking solutions, and Kloudspot are partnering to expand NEC’s UNIVERGE BLUE® Cloud Services with SPACE MANAGEMENT, a solution that builds on Kloudspot’s SAAS offering to deliver engaging, productive and secure work environments. This global partnership expanded into the Americas and EMEA with a partnership agreement initiated in March 2021.
Showcased at GITEX Technology Week 2021, UNIVERGE BLUE® SPACE MANAGEMENT redefines the workplace experience with flexible location options that leverage the power of data and AI to embed health and safety, flexibility, security, and privacy across physical and virtual work locations. Through optimized space planning and the integration of IoT with workspace management, this cloud based software that is offered in a subscription model, provides organizations with substantial savings in CAPEX and OPEX.
Significant addition
The addition of UNIVERGE BLUE SPACE MANAGEMENT is a significant expansion to NEC’s UNIVERGE BLUE Cloud Services. As one of the broadest cloud platforms available, UNIVERGE BLUE already provides UCaaS and CCaaS solutions that enable telecoms, collaboration, back up, security, webinars, file sharing and more, offered as a service based on flexible licences and monthly billing. With the addition of SPACE MANAGEMENT, customers can now rely on one and the same provider to accommodate for all aspects of the new normal in business.
“Work is fundamentally social, and human connection is an important part of the work experience,” notes sociologist Tracy Brower. Kloudspot and NEC deliver that simulated connection to alleviate the stress, isolation and fatigue that often sets in with remote work, so employees feel good and are more productive.
Digital Workspace strategies
While traditional work options are limited to in-office experiences, remote video and chat engagements and the use of workplace productivity apps, today’s workspaces can be anywhere and everywhere. At the core they need to maximize productivity and wellbeing and provide a safe, convenient, and stimulating environment for employees and teams. Smart Enterprises adopt digital workspace strategies to create such environments.
NEC’s Smart Workspace brings advanced applications and real-time data together to provide automated, frictionless services that enables seamless, safe working, a welcoming customer experience, and smooth interaction across office locations, campuses, venues, home offices, and everywhere in between. On-Premise, Hybrid as well as Cloud model deployment options are available.
Experience the Future of Work
By deploying UNIVERGE BLUE SPACE MANAGEMENT smart enterprises can now transform workplaces for a safe return to the office and accommodate for a hybrid, flexible and right-sized working environment.
It creates people-centered workspaces to meet current and future demands based on:
• Real-time location Intelligence to optimize, and automate office workspace allocation
• Physical and virtual space planning, reservation of desks, meeting rooms and parking spaces
• Occupancy monitoring and movement tracing integrated with SMS, voice calls, email, and more.
• Hybrid working for real-time collaboration experiences
• Digital displays and wayfinding fuelled by narrowcast and broadcast messages and alerts
• People and asset tracking to assure health and safety measures such as social distancing
• Smart Workspace controls monitor and optimize lighting, heating and air quality to deliver comfortable experiences and drive efficiencies and cost savings.
Visitors to GITEX Technology Week, 17-21 October 2021 in Dubai, are invited to experience SPACE MANAGEMENT and the Future of Work at Kloudspot’s Booth No. CC2-3 on Concourse 2.
About NEC Enterprise Solutions:
NEC Enterprise Solutions provides IT & Communication solutions to small, medium and large enterprises in both the private and public sectors. Designed for open connectivity, high availability and flexible growth, our innovative solutions incorporate the latest voice, data and video technologies and enable real-time, collaborative working, increased productivity and customer satisfaction. Our servers, storage solutions, software and virtualized workstations enable businesses to maximize operational efficiency, performance and profitability.
NEC Enterprise Solutions serves its customers across EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) through a network of direct sales organizations, business partners and value-added resellers. For more information, please visit: https://www.nec-enterprise.com .
About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company’s experience and global resources, NEC’s advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com
NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2021 NEC Corporation.
About Kloudspot
Started in 2016, Kloudspot is a Situational Awareness and Location Intelligence platform that rides on sensors, network infrastructure and business applications to provide experiential insights into lifestyle, workspace, health-safety and infrastructure utilization to enable data driven operational and business decisions.
Kloudspot is a robust, network and cloud agnostic SaaS platform that rides on the edge of any network infrastructure and connects via open APIs to key business productivity applications including Salesforce, Tableau, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Docusign and more. Artificial Intelligence service drives Intelligent Automation. IA drives AI with contextual real time response and machine learning for actionable responses.
Kloudspot supports a global network of partners and marquis customers across North America, LATAM, Asia, Europe and MENA, and maintains key global alliances with Cisco, AWS, Microsoft, Cisco-Meraki and others. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with development centers in Boise, Idaho and Bengaluru, India.
For more information about Kloudspot, visit www.kloudspot.com .
