Kovair Software Recognized again in Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for VSMP

Kovair, software tools integrations & a leading provider of VSMP solutions for enterprise IT, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in VSMP by Gartner

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kovair Software, one of the leaders in software tools integrations and a leading provider of value stream management platform (VSMP) solutions for enterprise IT, today announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in VSMP by Gartner, the world’s leading IT Research Advisory firm in their recent Market Guide for Value Stream Management Platforms.

The adoption of VSMP is especially needed in both legacy ALM (Applications Lifecycle Management), newer DevOps, and now the newest DevSecOps environments, which Kovair uniquely provides.

According to Gartner, “Organizations want full visibility into software delivery pipeline performance to optimize value delivery to customers. Software engineering leaders should implement a value stream management platform to assess and improve the health of product delivery and drive alignment of business priorities.”

“We feel gratified that being recognized in Gartner’s report; Market Guide for Value Stream Management Platforms, is a testament to what we are building here at Kovair recently, and the total value we bring to our customers,” stated Bipin Shah, Chairman and CEO of Kovair Software.

“To compete in today’s constantly changing landscape, with Digital Transformation, newer transitions of IT from a Cost Center to a Value Center, with newer API’s, newer forms of doing Business, it’s increasingly vital for organizations to focus on driving successful outcomes and increasing business value. CIOs and Software Architects on ALM, DevOps and DevSecOps projects should explore Kovair’s VSMP solutions, and Kovair’s Enterprise iPaaS (integration Platform as a Service) Omnibus, all supporting Kovair’s unique solutions, including Revenue Management with Project and Portfolio Management. Kovair’s newest solutions additionally supports complete workflow automation, security vulnerability assessments, product lifecycle management, and process compliance all seamlessly integrated, with VSMP functions,” stated Akshay Sharma, CTO, Kovair Software.”

According to the report, “Gartner recommends that product and platform teams use VSMPs to help answer five key questions in software delivery:

1. Are we meeting our delivery commitments?

2. Are we delivering our products as efficiently as possible?

3. Are we working on the right products and features?

4. Are we aligned with our business objectives?

5. Are customers receiving value from our products?

“We believe that, with the VSM platform from Kovair, organizations will not only have a complete visibility of the flow metrics for every project/release but also will have complete visibility to the quintuple constraints/objectives – Revenues, Risk, Cost, Time & Resources, of the entire portfolio. In this competitive market, Kovair’s VSM Platform will provide sufficient insight to organizations for ensuring customer satisfaction,” stated Akshay Sharma, CTO, Kovair Software.

Kovair with its tools provides a complete VSMP to organizations enabling them to reap every benefit of Value Stream Management and ensure customer satisfaction. Starting from capturing the voice of the customer and defining what is of value for them, Kovair’s VSMP provides a structured visualization of the key steps and corresponding data needed to understand and intelligently make improvements that optimize the entire process, not just one section at the expense of another.

About Kovair:

Kovair Software is a Silicon Valley software products company specializing in the domain of Software Applications Development tools and solutions and supports global software development and management through VSMP. Kovair’s focus on integrating third-party best-of-breed ALM and various other tools and Applications enables the creation of products in a synchronized tools environment through its Omnibus Integration Platform.

Kovair’s flagship products Omnibus Integration Platform, Kovair DevOps, Kovair ALM, PPM and QuickSync, are highly preferred solutions for some of the major corporations globally.