How Can IoMT Integration In The Telehealth Market Help During COVID?

Telehealth Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 Telehealth Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Telehealth Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Implementing and integrating the Internet of Medical Things for telehealth can play a major role in health monitoring of patients. As technology becomes an essential component for quality healthcare services, healthcare service providers are focusing on adopting wireless connectivity and using the right tools for managing their services. The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) is an amalgamation of medical devices and applications that can connect to health care information technology systems using networking technologies. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and doctors’ offices are becoming hotspots for the virus to spread, whereas using the IoMT to monitor and provide treatment to patients from the comfort of their houses or offices is a much safer and more convenient approach, especially with the geriatric population being more prone to diseases.

Increasing demand for telehealth services in diagnostics for COVID-19 and other illnesses during the lockdown period is expected to be a major driver of the market going forward. There has been an increase in adoption of telehealth services in the diagnostic stage and follow-up with healthcare practitioners while facilitating social distancing. In March 2020, the US government announced its decision to allow the use of telehealth services during the pandemic. This decision led to a 4,300% increase in telehealth utilization from pre-pandemic levels. In March 2020, the government of Australia launched its “Medical Support At Home” initiative which promotes the use of telemedicine services platforms across the country. The government of the country invested about $1.1 billion to make the telehealth services available to the public, thus supporting the growth of the market.

Read More On The Global Telehealth Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telehealth-global-market

The global telehealth market reached a value of nearly $83.08 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $83.08 billion in 2020 to $319.19 billion in 2025 at a rate of 30.9%. The telehealth market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 and reach $521.77 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global telehealth industry are Teladoc Health Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Icliniq, Siemens Healthineers, Doctolib.

TBRC’s global telehealth market report is segmented by component into software, services, hardware, by mode of delivery into cloud-based, on-premise, by application into teleradiology, teleconsultation, teleicu, telestroke, telepsychiatry, teledermatology, other applications, by end-user into healthcare providers, patients, payers, others.

Telehealth Market 2021 - By Type (Software, Services, Hardware), By Mode Of Delivery (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), By Application (Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telecardiology), By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Patients, Payers) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides telehealth market overview, forecast telehealth market size and growth for the whole market, telehealth market segments, and geographies, telehealth market trends, telehealth market drivers, telehealth market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Telehealth Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5203&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Digital Health Global Market Report 2021 - By Technology (Mobile Health (mhealth), Health Information Technology, Telehealth And Telemedicine, Health Analytics), By Application (Cardiology, Diabetes, Neurology, Sleep Apnea, Oncology), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmaceutical Companies), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-health-global-market-report

Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Home Health Care Providers, Retirement Communities, Nursing Care Facilities, Orphanages & Group Homes), By End User Gender (Male, Female), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-health-care-and-residential-nursing-care-services-global-market-report-2018

Healthcare E-Commerce Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Drug, Medical Devices), By Application (Telemedicine, Caregiving Services, Medical Consultation), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-e-commerce-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/