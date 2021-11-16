SBAI Publishes a Guide to Operational Due Diligence on Crypto Assets

About

About the Standards Board for Alternative Investments (SBAI) At the SBAI, we are an active alliance of managers and investors dedicated to advancing responsible practices, partnership, and knowledge in the alternatives industry. At our core is a community that is committed to knowledge sharing, informed dialogue, and innovation. We set clear standards and actively promote responsible practice to normalise quality and fairness. Together, our community of allocators and managers create real world solutions – in short, we solve for better. The SBAI community consists of over 140 asset managers representing over $1 trillion in AUM and over 90 institutional investors overseeing $4 trillion in assets. More information about our work can be found at www.sbai.org or reach out to us at info@sbai.org