SBAI CONTINUES TO FOCUS ON CULTURE AND DIVERSITY IN THE ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY PUBLISHING ITS PRINCIPLES REPORT
The Standards Board For Alternative Investments published its first Culture and Diversity report - Principles of Culture and Diversity StrategiesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the SBAI, a global alliance of alternative investment managers and allocators and custodian of the Alternative Investments Standards, releases the first publication as part of the SBAI Culture and Diversity Initiative - Principles of Culture and Diversity Strategies.
There is general acknowledgement in the alternatives industry that diversity can help to improve industry outcomes but, putting in place an effective strategy to promote diversity can be challenging. SBAI’s report provides five guiding principles which act as a framework for asset managers and allocators to define their own culture and diversity strategies.
In February 2021, the SBAI formed a Global Advisory Committee comprised of senior industry leaders from asset managers and allocators. This Advisory Committee provides guidance on the strategic direction of SBAI’s Culture & Diversity initiatives.
Jane Buchan, Chair of the Global Advisory Committee, SBAI Trustee, and CEO of Martlet Asset Management said “We are thrilled to have a large and committed group of industry leaders helping guide our efforts on culture and diversity. As asset managers and allocators we must work collaboratively to solve for better and SBAI provides a great platform to do this.“
SBAI’s Culture & Diversity initiative’s primary objective is to provide practical tools to help improve culture and diversity in the alternatives industry. They will produce further guidance reports, including a focus on smaller firms and manager selection for allocators, and host discussion forums and informational events on the topic. On Monday, SBAI hosted a Culture & Diversity event to launch this report led by Jase Auby (CIO of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas), Leda Braga (SBAI Trustee and CEO of Systematica), Luke Ellis (SBAI Deputy Chair and CEO of Man Group), and Phillip Meyer (COO, GC and CCO of Oasis Management Company) – all members of the Global Advisory Committee. The event focused on Moving Beyond the Why for Culture and Diversity in the Alternatives Industry.
Mario Therrien, SBAI Chair and Head of External Investment Funds and External Management at CDPQ said “Through our collaborative platform of asset managers and allocators representing over $5 trillion of assets in our industry, at the SBAI we have an important role to help drive responsible practice, partnership, and knowledge including on culture and diversity. Ultimately, we seek to improve industry outcomes. I am excited to see this report published and look forward to further publications this year”
Maria Long Research and Content Director of the SBAI said “Our mission is to solve for better and culture and diversity is an important part of this. Through collaboration with our asset manager and allocator community in both our culture and diversity working group and the Global Advisory Committee, we have focused on moving past why this is important and on to providing practical guidance on how to improve diversity.”
For more information on the SBAI Culture & Diversity Initiative and how to get involved please contact us at info@sbai.org.
About the Standards Board for Alternative Investments (SBAI)
At the SBAI we are an active alliance of managers and investors dedicated to advancing responsible practices, partnership, and knowledge in the alternatives industry. At our core is a community that is committed to knowledge sharing, informed dialogue, and innovation. We set clear standards and actively promote responsible practice to normalise quality and fairness. Together, our community of allocators and managers create real world solutions – in short, we solve for better.
Our SBAI Alternative Investment Standards are supported by more than 140 alternative investment managers with over $1 trillion in alternative assets under management and by more than 90 major institutional investors, overseeing $4 trillion in assets. More information about our work can be found at www.sbai.org or reach out to us at info@sbai.org
Notes to Editors:
1. SBAI Culture and Diversity Global Advisory Committee
• Jane Buchan, SBAI Trustee; CEO, Martlet Asset Management (Global Chair)
• Luke Ellis, SBAI Deputy Chair; CEO, Man Group plc (Global Deputy Chair)
• Susan Lee, Partner and Hedge Fund and Private Credit Research Analyst, Albourne Partners (Global Deputy Chair)
• Jase Auby, CIO, Teacher Retirement System of Texas
• Edel Bashir, Senior Investment Manager, Aberdeen Standard Investments
• Elena Manola-Bonthond, SBAI EMEA Committee Chair; CIO, CERN Pension Fund
• Leda Braga, SBAI Trustee; CEO, Systematica Investments
• Julie Chang, Managing Director, The Blackstone Group (HK) Limited
• John Claisse, SBAI Trustee; CEO, Albourne America LLC
• Robin Diamonte, CIO, Raytheon Technologies
• Erich Gerth, CEO, BlueBay Asset Management
• Chris Gradel, SBAI Trustee; Co-Founder, PAG
• Theresa Han, Managing Director, Absolute Return Strategies, GCM Investment Hong Kong
• Phillip Meyer, GC, CCO, Co-COO, Oasis Management Company Ltd
• Manny Roman, CEO, PIMCO
• Michael Teo, COO, Avanda Investment Management
2. The Trustees of SBAI are:
• Mario Therrien, Head of Investment Funds and External Management, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (Chair)
• Luke Ellis, CEO, Man Group plc (Deputy Chair)
• Leda Braga, CEO, Systematica Investments
• Jane Buchan, Founder, Martlet Asset Management
• Clint Carlson, President & CIO, Carlson Capital
• John Claisse, CEO, Albourne Group
• Stuart Fiertz, Co-Founder & President, Cheyne Capital Management
• David George, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Public Markets, Future Fund Australia
• Chris Gradel, Founder, PAG
• Richard Lightburn, CEO, MKP Capital Management
• Daniel Stern, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Reservoir Capital Group
• Betty Tay, Managing Director, Head of External Managers Department, GIC
• Paula Volent, Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of The Rockefeller University
• Dale West, Senior Managing Director, Teacher Retirement System of Texas
• Poul Winslow, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Capital Markets and Factor Investing, CPP Investments
Further details of our Founders, Core Supporters, Regional Committees, Signatories, and Investor Chapter Members can be found on our website www.sbai.org.
Maria Long
SBAI
info@sbai.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn