The Oxygen Market Is Focused On Integration In Various Industries Through Innovative Utilization Methods

Oxygen Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Oxygen Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Oxygen Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies involved in the oxygen market are developing innovative ways to utilize oxygen in various industries such as medical, chemical etc. The rising need among patients across healthcare services acts as a driving force for the companies to find new innovating ways to improve oxygen delivery. In order to improve the oxygen delivery and to monitor the oxygen dosage to patients in respiratory care facilities, Camcon Medical in 2018 introduced Binary Actuation Technology (BAT). BAT is an innovative solution that aids in providing accurate dosage, reduces wastage by provided cost effective solution to the patients who require oxygen therapy. It is through such innovative methods that entities involved in the oxygen market are able to improve economic benefit of the products.

Major players covered in the global oxygen industry are Linde Group, Praxair Technology Inc, Air Liquide, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Yingde Gases, Air Water Inc, Airgas Inc., Guangdong Haute Gas Co. Ltd, Baosteel Metal Co. Ltd.

Read More On The Global Oxygen Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oxygen-global-market-report

The global oxygen market size is expected to grow from $26.15 billion in 2020 to $27.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $37.29 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Increasing prevalence of various diseases related to breathing problems contributed to the global oxygen market’s growth by increasing use of oxygen for medical purposes. Diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are more prevalent in the geriatric population. COPD is a type of obstructive lung disease that results in long-term breathing problems. COPD requires the use of oxygen concentrator, which is a device that improves the level of oxygen in blood in patients and addresses their breathing problems. According to the United Nations (UN), in 2020, there an estimated 727 million persons aged 65 years or over worldwide and expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. Thus, the increased number of such cases has surged the demand for portable oxygen concentrators, therefore driving the oxygen market’s growth.

TBRC’s global oxygen market report is segmented by product type into medical oxygen, industrial oxygen, others, by application into cosmetics, pharmaceutical, automobiles, mining, mineral processing applications, by application into metallurgical industry, chemical industry, health care industry, others.

Oxygen Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Medical Oxygen, Industrial Oxygen), By Application (Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Automobiles, Mining, Mineral Processing Applications), By Application (Metallurgical Industry, Chemical Industry, Health Care Industry), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides oxygen market overview, forecast oxygen market size and growth for the whole market, oxygen market segments, and geographies, oxygen market trends, oxygen market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Oxygen Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3988&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Oxygen Concentrators Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Portable, Stationary), By Technology (Pulse Dose, Continuous Flow), By Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Lung Cancer, Pneumonia), By End User (Hospitals, Home Care), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oxygen-concentrators-global-market-report

Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Other Industrial Gas), By End-User Industry (Chemicals, Metallurgy, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare), By Mode of Supply (Bulk, Packaging, Pipe Line), By Packaging (Cylinders, Bottles, Canisters, Cartridges, Cryogenic Tanks/Vessels), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-gas-global-market-report

Chemicals Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (General Chemical Product, Printing Inks, Toiletries, Soap And Cleaning Compounds, Adhesives, Paints And Coatings, Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals, Chemical Fertilizers, Synthetic Rubber And Fibers, Plastic Material And Resins, Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical, Other Basic Inorganic Chemical, Synthetic Dye And Pigment, Industrial Gas, Petrochemicals), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/