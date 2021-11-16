Crowd Analytics Market Report 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026

Crowd Analytics Market Report

IMARC Group expects the crowd analytics market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Crowd Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global crowd analytics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026. Crowd analytics is an advanced business solution that delivers insightful data collected from crowd mobility at locations with mass gatherings. Some of these locations include retail stores, airport terminals, community centers, restaurants, and sports stadium. Crowd analytics uses internet protocol (IP)-enabled sensors, video cameras, telecom operators, and mobile phone beacons to capture the natural movement of an object. This information helps retailers, distributors, and manufacturers to form strategies concerning services, delivery, pricing, and marketing.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/crowd-analytics-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising adoption of customer-centric approach by businesses to improve profit and enhance user experience is primarily driving the global crowd analytics market growth. In addition to this, significant expansion in the tourism industry and the escalating demand for better crowd distribution planning in smart cities are further supporting the market growth. Rising security threats are catalyzing the need for intelligent video systems integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other than this, the mass outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has resulted in the widespread adoption of optimized crowd analytics solutions to monitor social distancing, which is positively influencing the market growth.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/crowd-analytics-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• AGT International

• Crowd Dynamics

• Crowd Vision Limited (Skyfii Limited)

• CrowdANALYTIX

• Mira

• NEC Corporation

• Nokia Oyj

• Planview Inc.

• Savannah Simulations AG

• Sightcorp

• Walkbase (Stratacache)

Breakup by Component:

• Solution

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

• Safety and Security

• Crowd Flow Management

• Mobility and Tracking

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Transportation

• Retail

• Hospitality and Tourism

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

