Couture designer launches all-season travel and leisurewear collection, celebrating a more sustainable lifestyle

Couture designer and Seattle icon, Luly Yang, is launching LULEISURE, an elevated collection of transitional pieces for everyday life.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luly Yang to Launch Luleisure — Her first collection of all-season travel and leisurewear, celebrating and inspiring a more sustainable lifestyle



Couture fashion designer Luly Yang is releasing her first ever travel and leisure line, Luleisure, a limited-edition collection thoughtfully designed to live life alongside you.

Coming December 7, Luleisure incorporates the signature Luly Yang Couture (LYC) style to create elevated wardrobe staples, statement pieces, and multifunctional accessories. Luleisure embodies today’s lifestyle, with an understanding that we all need adaptable garments that evolve with us. To honor this adaptability, Luleisure elegantly blurs the lines with transitional pieces that can be layered up or down to carry you from brunch to business, from season to season, and from home to travel.

The designs feature waist-defining accents, angular seaming and quilting, reflective trims, and a whole range of layers and jackets — from brushed jersey, bonded knits, and vegan leather to shearling, goose down, and suede — with a finale of rain jackets in Yang’s signature Monarch print.

Yang’s passion for travel engaged her inspiration for a new collection. When she traveled, she needed pieces that would function longer, adapt better, and save space in her suitcase as she explored different venues, climates, and locales around the globe. Her original, pre-pandemic concept focused on “wear-anywhere and with a sense of finesse.”

However, after the start of 2020, Yang evolved her vision with the new, and predominantly casual, work-from-home culture that many have adopted. Coming fresh off the design of major uniform collections, the couture-rooted designer infused her more utilitarian skillset into her new work, and thus, Luleisure was born.

Specific highlights from the new line include:

• Monarch Camo Rain Jacket: Signature Camo Monarch print rain jacket with smocked waist, featuring vegan leather accents and a zip front bib with thumbhole hand warmer cuffs.

• Zoom Bonded Knit Jacket: (a cheeky nod to the new norm of virtual meetings) Biker jacket with sculptural collar, featuring angled seaming, mesh inserts, and quilted contoured accents.

• Everywhere Jogger: An ultra-soft, brushed modal knit pant with velvet trim. (These compliment a coordinating zip up mid-layer)

• Urban Mixed Media Parka: An oversized suede shearling parka with quilted nylon panels on the sleeves and back.

Beyond style and function, sustainable living is a core value of LYC and Luleisure, as it is with all Yang’s collections. Part of maintaining the company’s brand ethos of elevating the human experience is respecting humanity through social responsibility and environmental sustainability.

“My hope is that Luleisure will inspire the next chapter in fashion,” said Luly Yang, CEO and Creative Director of LYC. “It’s not about trends, it’s about investing in pieces that have an extended life in your closet and lend themselves to a more environmentally conscious lifestyle.”

With the Luleisure line, sustainability takes center stage, along with the longevity and seasonal flexibility of each garment. Her thoughtful design and production process utilizes digital product sampling, limited runs to ensure each piece finds a home and user, and easy-care innovative textiles to lessen the impact on energy resources.

“We don’t believe in disposable fashion or fast fashion,” said Yang. “We believe the way toward sustainable living is about creating products that last, with the quality of the fabrics and timeless design. We can build on these pieces from season to season and well into the future.”

December 7 Luleisure launches at the Alaska Airlines Lounge North Satellite at SeaTac Airport, online at lulyyang.com, and at the Luly Yang Boutique in Downtown Seattle.

About Luly Yang

Luly Yang is a couture fashion and product designer who seeks to elevate the human experience through innovative designs. This mission flows through a dynamic portfolio of multifaceted operations that include Luly Yang Couture, her award-winning fashion house founded in 2000 specializing in couture red carpet evening wear, bridal, and bespoke suiting; the Luly Yang Design Group (LYDG) that designs and manufactures custom branded corporate uniforms; and specialty lines featuring limited edition ready-to-wear and accessories. LYC and LYDG are entirely operated by a diverse group of women from varying backgrounds and are solely owned by Yang.