Clean Vision’s Clean-Seas Acquires Pyrolysis Plant for Deployment in India; Clean Vision Corp. Stock Symbol: CLNV

CLNV LOGO CLNV Clean Energy.. CLNV Everything Clean! CLNV Cleaning up the World CLNV wants to stop this!

Activates Previously Announced MOU with India’s IICT in the World’s Second Largest Renewable Energy Market Clean Vision Corp. (Stock Symbol: CLNV)

Clean Vision Corp (OTCMKTS:CLNV)

Our purchase of this pyrolysis plant is an historic and pivotal event for Clean Vision and our Clean-Seas subsidiary,” — Dan Bates, CLNV Chief Executive Officer

MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Vision’s Clean-Seas Acquires Pyrolysis Plant for Deployment in India; Activates Previously Announced MOU with India’s IICT in the World’s Second Largest Renewable Energy Market. Clean Vision Corp.  Green Energy Solution Innovator with Key Global Partner Agreements. MOU for Product Development and Waste Plastic Conversion in India. MOU for Launch of New Plastic Conversion Network in Cameroon. Engaged HSA Investments for Middle East Expansion and to Facilitate GCC and Africa Deal Flow. Application Filed for Up-Listing to OTCBB Market Tier.Clean Vision Corporation (OTC: CLNV), a global holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has purchased a 2.5 ton per day pyrolysis plant for shipment to Hyderabad, India.CLNV’s major capital expenditure solidifies its previously announced Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed last month with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT). That MOU provides for both parties agreed to work together to bring Clean-Seas’ waste plastic-to-energy conversion technology to India to help mitigate its growing waste streams and provide clean energy as a part of the 1 trillion dollar renewable energy infrastructure plan already in place by the Indian government.“Our purchase of this pyrolysis plant is an historic and pivotal event for Clean Vision and our Clean-Seas subsidiary,” said Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer. “This pilot project is designed to showcase our technology directly for the Indian government which is making a huge push to create a greener, cleaner economy. IICT is an extraordinary partner with the resources and reach to massively scale up our joint initiative in the world’s second-most populous nation.“While this plant is pilot sized, the technology is fully capable of operating at commercial scale. The goal of the project is to prove the economics of our waste-plastic conversion solution,” he added. “I am confident that with the enormous volume of feedstock available, the financial return will clearly serve to accelerate development and deployment of additional plants throughout the Indian marketplace.”“The future is here now,” stated Venkat Kumar Tangirala, Managing Director, C-S India. “Converting waste-plastic into valuable commodities, with positive financial returns, is vital for the reduction of waste plastic globally. Clean-Seas is confident we have the technology, knowhow and team to revolutionize the conversion of mixed waste-plastic into hydrogen and to store it cost effectively. Within 30 days, we expect to announce further details of our waste plastic-to-hydrogen conversion technology and an overview of the current and projected global hydrogen economy.”The C-SI owned pyrolysis plant will be shipped to India for expected delivery and installation in February. The pyrolysis plant will be installed with proprietary technology to upgrade its ability to efficiently produce hydrogen as well as low-sulfur diesel fuel. Experts in the clean tech industry expect hydrogen will be the ultimate, clean fuel of the future.About Clean-Seas, Inc.Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. Clean-Seas offers “best in class” pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com/Clean Vision Corp. (OTC: CLNV) identifies leading companies and technologies focused on clean energy and sustainable solutions which will serve the global markets needs of today and the future. CLNV will support these new ventures in the green economy improving quality of life for its customers, reducing greenhouse gas emission and adding value for shareholders.CLNV has two companies in its growing portfolio; Clean-Seas, Inc., a solutions provider focused on recycling waste plastics into clean burning fuels and 100BIO, LLC, which has created a 100% biodegradable packaging solution for the food service industry as well as all standard packaging solutions. The CLNV portfolio companies are supported by consultancy services, connecting organizations to new verticals, accelerating time to market and profitability. CLNV Clean-Seas Launches PCN With First "Host" Country Cameroon; PCN to Revolutionize Multi-Billion Dollar Waste-Plastic Recycling IndustryOn October 14th CLNV announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IKYAYO Investment Holdings a civil equipment and infrastructure investment development company in the Republic of Cameroon, the Cemac and Ecowas zone of countries.With the execution of this MOU, Cameroon will become the first host nation within the Clean-Seas global Plastic Conversion Network (PCN) which intends to aggregate the developed world's waste-plastic stockpiles and convert it using pyrolysis technology plants - into high-value, environmentally friendly energy and commodities. Using CLNV proprietary technology, waste-plastic can now be collected, transported and converted in a transparent manner giving rise to a new level of environmental accountability.Commenting on the landmark MOU, CLNV Chief Executive Officer Dan Bates said,1. "The planet is awash in waste plastic most of which is generated by developed nations. Recent geopolitical changes mean they can no longer pay to ship it to be dumped into undeveloped countries' landfills, rivers or incinerated.2. Less developed nations have the room and labor for waste-plastic pyrolysis conversion plants to be built and maintained. They want the jobs and to share in the revenue from commodities these plants produce.”The primary MOU deal points are:• Land for the storage and conversion of the waste plastic• Access to all necessary utilities to run the conversion facilities• A tax holiday for CLNV as permitted within the tax laws of each country, based on the direct foreign investment amount for each project and government approval.• Access to local (deep-water) port for the offloading of waste-plastic• Access to waste-plastic feedstock from neighboring countries• Local content participation and training• In-country availability of Clean, low-sulphur fuels produced from the processing facility at a competitive rate.• Local labor training CLNV Engages HSA Investments for UAE Expansion; HSA Investments to Facilitate Company's GCC and Africa Deal FlowOn October 4th CLNV announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has engaged HSA Investments of Abu Dhabi (HSA) to expand its reach throughout the Middle East region and Africa and to implement the CLNV Plastic Conversion Network (PCN). Clean-Seas recently filed a patent for intellectual property protection of its PCN.Based in Abu Dhabi (capitol of United Arab Emirates (UAE)), HSA is a leading investment and consulting firm in the region that facilitates implementation of technologies designed to make a positive impact for environmental sustainability and a cleaner planet. Its portfolio includes companies involved in biofuels, agriculture, sustainable packaging, electric vehicles, and civil infrastructure sectors. Led by its Chairman Hatem Saeed Al Amoudi, HSA's reach extends throughout Africa, the Middle East, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).CLNV has engaged HSA to assist with establishing a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean-Seas, Inc. in Abu Dhabi, ‘Clean-Seas Abu Dhabi,' to serve as its regional operating company. HSA will also assist with securing and negotiating permits, licenses, feedstock and offtake agreements with regulators and customers throughout the entire region. CLNV Completes Audit; Will Apply for OTCQB Up-listOn September 21st CLNV announced that its audits for calendar years 2018, 2019 and 2020 have been completed by Fruci & Associates II, PLLC -- a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) registered auditing firm.Accordingly, the CLNV Board of Directors has authorized its Chief Executive Officer, Dan Bates, to apply to the OTC Markets (OTCM) for up-listing to the OTCQBVenture Market exchange. On October 20th CLNV announced via Twitter that the application had been filed.Commenting, Mr. Bates said, "This a major and long-awaited milestone. Listing on the OTCQB will vastly improve our liquidity potential by greatly expanding the universe of our potential investors ranging from retail and accredited to institutional investors."With our company's Clean-Seas subsidiary's increasing rate of US and global deal flow, our filing a patent application to protect our global Plastic Conversion Network, and a growing pipeline of discussion with additional nations, cities and corporations seeking a way to intelligently and cost effectively mitigate the growing global waste-plastics crisis - this couldn't come at a better time," he added. "The initial agreements Clean-Seas has signed with various cities and public-private partnership consulting firms in Latin America and Africa this year are continuing to progress toward permitting, definitive joint ventures and project financing. I expect we will finish 2021 on a strong note, setting us up for a bigger 2022."For further information on Clean Vision Corp. (OTC: CLNV) visit http://www.cleanvisioncorp.com http://www.onehundredbio.com and http://www.clean-seas.com DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

Clean Vision Corporation (Stock Symbol: CLNV)