TurnKey Internet Launches Customer Loyalty & Affiliate Bonus Programs for Black Friday 2021
TurnKey Internet announced today their Customer Loyalty & Affiliate Bonus programs combined with the launch of their Black Friday promotions.
While most companies offer only their best deals to new customers, we shake up that model and put the customer first. TurnKey is focused on giving back to our clients...”LATHAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Data Center and Cloud Hosting Solutions provider TurnKey Internet announced today their Customer Loyalty & Affiliate Bonus programs combined with the launch of their Black Friday promotions, offering some of the best Dedicated Servers, Cloud Servers, and Web Hosting deals for 2021. TurnKey Internet was recently acquired by ColoHouse to super charge its premium bare metal and services offering.
TurnKey Internet is known for running its eagerly awaited, industry-leading deals and specials, and this year is no different. TurnKey Internet is offering up to 90% off on nearly every product they offer – Dedicated Servers, Cloud Servers, Web Hosting, and much more. More information can be found at www.turnkeyinternet.net/blackfriday
In a bold move in contrast to other companies that exclude or limit their best seasonal deals from existing clients, TurnKey is rewarding existing clients with an additional loyalty bonus. The customer loyalty bonus is applied as a free month of service for every previous year of loyalty when purchasing additional services during this Holiday promotional period. This gives existing clients access to deals greater than 90% off when factoring in the free loyalty bonus months of service included.
In addition to the customer loyalty bonus, TurnKey also announced Black Friday Bonus Commissions for their Cloud Hosted Affiliate program. The bonus is designed to ensure that marketing partners are rewarded for their efforts during the holiday season, using a trusted straightforward system that delivers the highest commission payouts available. Affiliates will earn an additional $20 bonus commission for every customer they refer that purchases a dedicated or cloud server during the Black Friday and Holiday promotional period.
TurnKey Internet’s Cloud Hosting Affiliate Program is available through CJ Affiliate (formerly Commission Junction), the most reliable and trusted affiliate tracking service in the industry. Affiliates have access to custom tracking, statistics and real-time commission reports via CJ Affiliate. Tracking cookies have a 90-day lifespan, ensuring our marketing partners get the credit they deserve for referrals.
“We love our loyal clients and realize our success comes from the trust our clients have placed in us over the years. I am truly excited to launch our Customer Loyalty Bonus program during our Holiday promotion,” remarked Adam Wills, CEO of TurnKey Internet. “While most companies offer only their best deals to new customers, we shake up that model and put the customer first. TurnKey is focused on giving back to our clients – and in turn they are our best advocates telling friends and colleagues about their experience.” He continued, “With our affiliate bonus commissions, we are giving our marketing partners an additional opportunity to generate substantial commissions throughout our Black Friday and Holiday promotions.
For more information about TurnKey Internet’s Customer Loyalty Bonus Program or to speak with a Cloud Hosting Solutions expert, visit www.turnkeyinternet.net
About TurnKey Internet
Founded in 1999, TurnKey Internet is a full-service Cloud Hosting Solutions provider with Data Centers in New York, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and California specializing in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to clients in more than 150 countries. Services offered include Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Dedicated & Bare Metal Servers, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Online Storage, Web Hosting, Managed Hosting, Hybrid Solutions and Enterprise Colocation. Headquartered in New York’s Tech Valley Region, TurnKey Internet’s flagship company owned data center is SSAE-18 SOC 1 and SOC 2 certified, as well as HIPAA compliant. The facility is powered exclusively by on-site solar and hydroelectric sources to provide a 100% renewable energy footprint and in 2013 was designated as the 39th ENERGY STAR® Certified Data Center in the United States. For more information, please call (518) 618-0999 or visit www.turnkeyinternet.net
About ColoHouse
ColoHouse is a worldwide retail colocation, cloud, and managed services provider with 26 locations in 21 cities in North America, Europe, and Asia. Our full suite of colocation, cloud, metal, and add-on services gives our customers the flexibility to customize their IT infrastructure needs to meet their business objectives. We focus on delivering quality infrastructure, services, and support, giving our customers the ability to allocate more resources toward their core business. For more information, please visit http://www.colohouse.com/
