TurnKey Internet Expands Data Center and Cloud Services to Colorado
Leading Data Center and Cloud Hosting Solutions provider TurnKey Internet has announced it is expanding its data center and cloud infrastructure into Colorado.LATHAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Data Center and Cloud Hosting Solutions provider TurnKey Internet has announced it is expanding its data center and cloud-based infrastructure into Colorado. The expansion builds on TurnKey Internet’s existing New York data center and California data center by offering additional geographically specific and redundant, high-speed dedicated servers and cloud servers from their East Coast, West Coast and Colorado facilities.
The Colorado data center, located in Colorado Springs, offers multiple transit backbone providers with fiber network redundancy as well all UPS Systems offering A+B redundant power. The data center also features a dedicated backup power generator and fuel, an advanced fire suppression system, facility wide environmental monitoring, N+1 cooling, and a low power usage effectiveness (PUE).
TurnKey Internet’s next generation Cloud platform, featuring cloud based servers with speeds up to 10Gbps, and enterprise-grade bare metal dedicated servers are now available to be provisioned in their existing data centers as well as their all new Colorado data center. Fully managed hosting solutions will also be offered from the new Colorado facility.
“Extending our Data Center and Cloud-Hosted services to Colorado matches our vision of giving customers access to a ‘turnkey’ platform that delivers unmatched value and performance,” said Adam Wills, CEO of TurnKey Internet, Inc. He continued “This expansion is an exciting step in the development of our Cloud-Hosted platform. Our clients can easily deploy and manage their Cloud infrastructure across multiple geographic locations. This provides a better experience by providing redundancy and performance increases through delivery of applications closer to the end-user.”
For more information about TurnKey Internet’s latest expansion or to speak with a Cloud Hosting Solutions expert, visit www.TurnKeyInternet.net
About TurnKey Internet
Founded in 1999, TurnKey Internet is a full-service Cloud Hosting Solutions provider with data centers in New York, Colorado, and California specializing in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to clients in more than 150 countries. Services offered include Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Dedicated & Bare Metal Servers, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Online Storage, Web Hosting, Managed Hosting, Hybrid Solutions and Enterprise Colocation. Headquartered in New York’s Tech Valley Region, TurnKey Internet’s flagship company owned data center is SSAE-18 SOC 1 and SOC 2 certified, as well as HIPAA compliant. The facility is powered exclusively by on-site solar and hydroelectric sources to provide a 100% renewable energy footprint and in 2013 was designated as the 39th ENERGY STAR® Certified Data Center in the United States. For more information, please call (518) 618-0999 or visit www.turnkeyinternet.net
