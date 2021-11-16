Gov. Kay Ive presented the Alabama Distinguished Service Medal posthumously to Major David Moniac’s family on Monday, November 15, 2021, nearly 185 years after his death in the Battle of Wahoo Swamp. Major Moniac was the first Alabamian and Native American to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point .
Gov. Ivey Presents Posthumous Award to Major David Moniac
November 16, 2021, 03:57 GMT
