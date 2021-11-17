Chuck Brooks, Cybersecurity & Emerging Technology Leader, Joins Anacomp’s Advisory Board
2X Presidential Appointee, Forbes Contributor, and President of Brooks Consulting InternationalCHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anacomp, a U.S. leading provider of D3 Data Discovery and data visibility solutions to reduce cybersecurity, privacy and compliance risks, announced that Charles (Chuck) Brooks has joined Anacomp’s Strategic Advisory Board. Chuck is a globally recognized cybersecurity and emerging technology thought leader and has been a leading evangelist for cybersecurity in both the public and private sectors for decades. He was named the top person to follow on Tech by LinkedIn.
Chuck’s extensive expertise includes serving as a two-time presidential appointee, leadership at the Department of Homeland Security as the first Director of Legislative Affairs, teaching cybersecurity and risk management at John Hopkins University and Georgetown University, and authoring dozens of articles on cyber tech and policy for publications such as Forbes, Huffington Post, The Hill, Federal Times, and many others. Chuck is also President of Brooks Consulting International and has served as an adviser and renowned public speaker to Capitol Hill, for corporations such as General Dynamics and Xerox, and for nonprofit organizations including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
As a strategic advisor, Chuck will provide guidance to Anacomp’s leadership team on cybersecurity and compliance focusing on D3’s cybersecurity, Zero Trust, and data protection capabilities for the national infrastructure and energy sectors. Chuck’s thought leadership and writings on cybersecurity and emerging technology have helped shape the public policy debate and he has been a force in advocating for cybersecurity issues across digital media, at events, in professional forums, and with a variety of public policy organizations.
“Anacomp is delighted to have Chuck join our leadership team,” said Tom Cunningham, Anacomp’s CEO. “Chuck is a highly respected global cybersecurity leader, and his depth of expertise and perspective will help guide the D3 Data Discovery Solution as a foundational data-centric cybersecurity tool for combating rising ransomware and data breach risk and costs.” With average ransomware attacks costing an astounding $4.62M, Anacomp’s goal is to help organizations quickly identify and take action to protect high value and high risk unstructured and structured data before breach occurs.
To learn more about D3 Data Discovery please visit: www.anacomp.com
