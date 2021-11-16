ECO Canada opens Science Horizons Youth Internship Program for 2021-22 placements
Wage funding for environmental positions supported by Environment and Climate Change Canada
We need to be able to fill the talent pipeline with graduates who have the skills to help the environmental and clean technology sectors thrive in Canada.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECO Canada, the steward for Canada’s environmental workforce, has announced it is running the Science Horizons Youth Internship Program for 2021-22, supporting Canadian companies in hiring junior talent. The program is funded through Environment and Climate Change Canada.
— ECO Canada’s CEO, Kevin Nilsen
The Science Horizons Youth Internship Program provides employers with up to 80% (to a maximum of $25,000) of wages and training for full-time environmental positions. The program is focused on supporting graduates who are under 31, for internships in environmental Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) to secure green jobs.
In 2021-22, ECO Canada is delivering $19M in wage funding to place 778 young environmental professionals in STEM jobs, as it works towards building a skilled and resilient environmental workforce in Canada. Between July 2019 and July 2020, ECO Canada distributed over $7 M in wage funding to place job candidates with 324 employers across the country. With its wage funding programs, ECO Canada helps young people overcome barriers by supporting employers with the capital to hire with diversity, equity, and inclusivity in mind.
“The Science Horizons Youth Internship Program is integral to our mission at ECO Canada which is to champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional,” said ECO Canada’s President & CEO, Kevin Nilsen. “We need to be able to fill the talent pipeline with graduates who have the skills to help the environmental and clean technology sectors thrive in Canada.”
“By creating 1,297 internships in the environmental and clean technology sectors, we are helping young Canadians, who were among those hardest hit during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, find good jobs. As someone who used to work in the clean technology sector, I know how important these opportunities are to building a cleaner, healthier future for generations to come.”
– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change
For more information on ECO Canada’s wage funding programs, please visit www.eco.ca.
-ends-
Contact:
Heidi Gammuac
(403) 399-2514
heidi@theagencyinc.ca
About ECO Canada:
ECO Canada is the steward for the Canadian environmental workforce. From job creation and wage funding, to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. Our aim is to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within industry while also ensuring that environmental care and best practice are priorities. Over the past 29 years we have forged the academic partnerships, tools, and research to not only train and certify environmental job seekers we also help to fill the labour market.
www.eco.ca
Heidi Gammuac
ECO Canada
+1 403-399-2514
heidi@theagencyinc.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn