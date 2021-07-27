Eco Innovations Are Driving Businesses Toward Sustainable Packaging in 2021
Whitepaper by Intengine.com details how consumer behaviors, material technologies, and certifications are influencing businesses to provide environmentally friendly packaging options.
INTENGINE.COM has released a whitepaper to help companies understand the benefits of transitioning to sustainable packaging. The document contains definitions and case studies by recognized suppliers. “The guide crushes myths commonly held around challenges to transition out single-use packaging and offers a direct link to organizations with the expertise to make these essential first steps easier,” said Intengine.com CEO Connie Linder.
Linder commissioned this whitepaper to help businesses producing fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) become aware of the sustainable options available today.
“Packaging is one of the sectors that touch every industry and it’s important to recognize and support the efforts of innovative business leaders who drive better ecological options,” she continued.
The 14-page guide addresses:
- The environmental impact of implementing sustainable packaging during COVID-19 and beyond,
- How to implement sustainable packaging into supply chains fast and with scale,
- Myths surrounding transitioning to sustainable packaging and how to overcome immediate challenges,
- Methods to navigate sustainability starting with packaging supply chains,
- The impact of increased sustainable packaging on consumer purchasing behaviors,
- And, the growth of alternative materials that support a circular economy.
Included in the whitepaper are three case studies by established companies, RICHARDS Packaging (Pharmaceuticals), Partners Packaging (Consultancy), and Pulp Moulded Products Inc. (Paper Alternatives). Each shares a unique approach and offers an important message that if readily know would disrupt the industry of packaging.
Pulp Moulded Products Inc. (PMP) currently produces more than 50 alternatives to petrochemical packaging and their growth to a new plant is a clear sign that the marketplace is ready for this change. According to Gord Heyting, CEO of Pulp Moulded Products Inc., “We're at the spot where the world has grown up. They realize plastics waste can’t go on. We want growth and success to be reflected at the enterprise level to deliver value and be a wonderful thing for the planet.”
As the world's most comprehensive search platform, Intengine.com is a megaphone for businesses committed to providing green solutions. With access to up-to-date information and given a clear path through guides like this one, Intengine knows businesses can contribute to the meaningful global changes we need to see.
Kevin Gambrill, CEO, and Founder of Sustainable Packaging News, a community watering hole for those offering packaging alternatives, states, “Many companies have already started implementing practices to be more environmentally friendly, but there is still so much more the packaging industry can do!’
Intengine’s whitepaper on Sustainable Packaging introduces the core terms, benefits, and leaders contributing to circular economy aims today. The opportunities to move beyond recyclability and towards a more efficient cradle-to-cradle approach to resource management is achievable and essential to the well-being of our plant.
The Sustainable Packaging in 2021 Guide can be accessed from Intengine.com for free at https://intengine.com/sustainable-packaging-whitepaper
About Intengine
Respected among sustainability leaders and procurement professionals and recognized as the Most Outstanding Platform for Sustainable Business, Intengine.com connects environmentally and socially responsible businesses in communities around the world. We have the world’s most comprehensive and relevant database of responsible businesses — and it’s growing every day. Intengine requires a pledge of commitment and offers the space to describe sustainable actions. People reward this by buying more. Sustainability Made Simple.
