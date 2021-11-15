Submit Release
News Search

There were 851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,663 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Congratulates Commissioner Ledbetter on Key Position with NASWA

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy congratulates Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter for her recent election as chair-elect on the Board of Directors of the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA). The position is a three-year board term starting with chair-elect in the first year and moving to chair in the second year and past chair in the final year.

“Congratulations to Commissioner Ledbetter on this great opportunity to serve on NASWA’s Board of Directors,” said Governor Dunleavy. “NASWA is very fortunate to have Dr. Ledbetter’s experience, innovation and talent at the forefront of workforce development efforts across the country.”

NASWA is an organization representing all 50 state workforce agencies, D.C. and the U.S. territories. NASWA provides policy expertise and promotion of state innovation and leadership in workforce development: naswa.org

“NASWA is a respected voice for state workforce systems,” said Commissioner Ledbetter. “Serving as chair-elect is a terrific opportunity to strengthen our nation’s workforce system, to connect skills training with high demand employment and to improve economic opportunities for employers and job seekers alike.”

Commissioner Ledbetter is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science, a Master of Arts in Adult Education and Training, and a Doctorate of Management in Organizational Leadership. Commissioner Ledbetter has 15 years of experience as a workforce development professional and has distinguished herself as an astute and skillful leader.

###

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Congratulates Commissioner Ledbetter on Key Position with NASWA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.