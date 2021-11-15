Governor Dunleavy Congratulates Commissioner Ledbetter on Key Position with NASWA

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy congratulates Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter for her recent election as chair-elect on the Board of Directors of the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA). The position is a three-year board term starting with chair-elect in the first year and moving to chair in the second year and past chair in the final year.

“Congratulations to Commissioner Ledbetter on this great opportunity to serve on NASWA’s Board of Directors,” said Governor Dunleavy. “NASWA is very fortunate to have Dr. Ledbetter’s experience, innovation and talent at the forefront of workforce development efforts across the country.”

NASWA is an organization representing all 50 state workforce agencies, D.C. and the U.S. territories. NASWA provides policy expertise and promotion of state innovation and leadership in workforce development: naswa.org

“NASWA is a respected voice for state workforce systems,” said Commissioner Ledbetter. “Serving as chair-elect is a terrific opportunity to strengthen our nation’s workforce system, to connect skills training with high demand employment and to improve economic opportunities for employers and job seekers alike.”

Commissioner Ledbetter is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science, a Master of Arts in Adult Education and Training, and a Doctorate of Management in Organizational Leadership. Commissioner Ledbetter has 15 years of experience as a workforce development professional and has distinguished herself as an astute and skillful leader.

