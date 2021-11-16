INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL MARSHALS
INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL MARSHALS
NOTIFICATION
November 5th, 2021
ESTABLISHMENT OF INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL MARSHALL
To Universal human community!
All the people of Vietnam!
Generals, Distinguished Delegates, Comrades in the 3rd RVN!
According to the Notice dated October 13, 2021, Everyone was informed: According to the ruling of the International Environmental Court, No. ENC201215 dated April 14, 2021, Xi Jinping and China must compensate IMPERIAL DUKE PRESIDENT DAO MINH QUAN $38,000 Billion US dollars. The five (5) communist oligarchs and one (1) million accomplices must also pay compensation to IMPERIAL DUKE, each $20 billion US for their crimes against humanity and the genocide of the Vietnamese people. And IMPERIAL DUKE has promised to share $22,000 Billion US dollars in gratitude to the Government and people of the United States for helping to save Vietnamese refugees from the Communists (CS) and supporting him to dissolve the so-called "State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam”, abolishing the evil communist regime, restore the Third Republic, rebuild the homeland.
The International Environmental Court also authorized the implementation of the Presidential Declaration of International Environmental Emergency for the benefit of public health and the general welfare of people worldwide with its paramount functions. The importance is given in the text listed below:
“As the third President of the Republic of Vietnam, you will support the Director of International Environmental Services, you will use all abilities and means in your power to serve the people of Vietnam and world people.
As the third President of the Republic of Vietnam, your core duty is to be faithful to God and to serve the people and to carry out your almighty God-given mission to you, Gen. 1:26, provide clean water, clean air, clean food, clean government and clean earth for the people of the world.
As the third President of the Republic of Vietnam, you will run the organization of International Environmental Marshals and the necessary delegates to serve the texts of the International Environmental Court. You are authorized to issue all necessary or appropriate documents with the assistance of the respective environmental jurisdictions of the International Environmental Court and agree to the customs and principles of law. France.
As the third President of the Republic of Vietnam, you will demonstrate high standards of care, skill, diligence, and acts of goodwill to promote environmental justice for all”.
Therefore: THE IMPERIAL DUKE PRESIDENT DAO MINH QUAN will be the Leader of the International Environmental Marshals Organization. The Provisional National Government of Vietnam – The Republic of Vietnam, the 3rd will conduct the establishment of an International Environmental Marshals team called I.E.M. first in Vietnam, to contribute to environmental protection, shine the Righteousness and to use the principles of the law, especially in areas still occupied by the Communists.
This noble but difficult and dangerous mission requires a great deal of financial and voluntary contributions from the international community to protect the planet and humanity. Please send to:
President Dao Minh Quan
P.O. Box 2807
ANAHEIM, CA. 92814
All those who take advantage of the name of the law to imprison and oppress people infringe upon the dignity and dignity of the human person. In particular, those who illegally kidnap and detain citizens of the Third Republic of the Republic of Vietnam who commit felonies must be wanted and punished by justice.
Is pleased to announce
International Environmental Marshals
____________________________________________________________________
CẢNH SÁT MÔI TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ
THÔNG BÁO
Ngày 05.11.2021
TỔ CHỨC CẢNH SÁT MÔI TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ
Kính thưa cộng đồng nhân loại hoàn vũ!
Kính thưa toàn dân Việt Nam!
Thưa qúy Tướng Lãnh, qúy Đại Biểu, Đồng Nhiệm trong CPQGVNLT-Đệ III VNCH!
Theo Thông Báo ngày 13.10.2021, mọi người đã được cho hay: Dựa theo phán quyết của Tòa Án Môi Trường Quốc Tế số ENC201215 ngày 14.04.2021 thì Tập Cận Bình và Tàu Cộng phải bồi thường cho ĐỨC QUỐC CÔNG TỔNG THỐNG ĐÀO MINH QUÂN 38 ngàn tỳ Mỹ Kim. Năm (5) tên đầu sỏ CSVN cùng một (1) triệu đồng lõa cũng đều phải bồi thường cho ĐỨC QUỐC CÔNG mỗi tên là 20 tỷ Mỹ Kim vì tội ác chống nhân loại, diệt chủng dân tộc Việt Nam. Và ĐỨC QUỐC CÔNG đã có hứa sẽ chia sẻ 22 ngàn tỷ Mỹ Kim để đền ơn Chính Phủ và nhân dân Hoa Kỳ đã giúp đỡ cưu mang người Việt tỵ nạn Cộng Sản (CS) và hậu thuẫn cho Ngài giải thể “Nhà Nước” Cộng Hòa Xã Hội Chủ Nghĩa Việt Nam (CHXHCNVN), triệt tiêu chế độ tà quyền CS, hồi phục nền Đệ Tam Cộng Hòa, xây dựng lại quê hương.
Tòa án Môi trường Quốc tế cũng cho phép thực hiện Tuyên bố của Tổng thống về Tình trạng Khẩn cấp Môi trường Quốc tế vì lợi ích sức khỏe cộng đồng và phúc lợi chung của mọi người trên toàn thế giới với các chức năng tối quan trọng của nó. Tầm quan trọng được đưa ra trong văn bản được liệt kê dưới đây:
- Với tư cách là Tổng thống thứ ba của Việt Nam Cộng hòa, ĐỨC QUỐC CÔNG sẽ hỗ trợ Giám đốc Dịch vụ Môi trường Quốc tế, sẽ sử dụng mọi khả năng và phương tiện trong khả năng của mình để phục vụ nhân dân Việt Nam và nhân dân thế giới.
- Với tư cách là Tổng thống thứ ba của Việt Nam Cộng hòa, bổn phận CHÍNH là trung thành với Chúa và phục vụ nhân dân, và thực hiện sứ mệnh do Đức Chúa Trời toàn năng ban cho đồng bào (Sáng thế ký 1:26), cung cấp nước trong sạch, không khí sạch, thực phẩm sạch, chính phủ sạch và trái đất sạch cho người dân trên thế giới.
- Với tư cách là Tổng thống thứ ba của Việt Nam Cộng hòa, ĐỨC QUỐC CÔNG sẽ điều hành, tổ chức CẢNH SÁT MÔI TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ và các đại biểu cần thiết để phục vụ các văn bản của Tòa án Môi trường Quốc tế. Ngài còn được ủy quyền ban hành tất cả các văn bản cần thiết hoặc thích hợp với sự trợ giúp của các khu vực tài phán về môi trường tương ứng của Tòa án Môi trường Quốc tế và đồng ý với các tập quán và nguyên tắc của luật pháp.
- Với tư cách là Tổng thống thứ ba của Việt Nam Cộng hòa, ĐỨC QUỐC CÔNG sẽ thể hiện tiêu chuẩn cao về sự cẩn thận, kỹ năng, siêng năng và hành động thiện chí để thúc đẩy công lý môi trường cho tất cả mọi người.
Do đó: ĐỨC QUỐC CÔNG ĐÀO MINH QUÂN sẽ đứng ra điều hành Tổ Chức Cảnh Sát Môi Trường Quốc Tế. CPQGVNLT-Đệ III VNCH sẽ tiến hành thành lập toán Nhân Viên Công Lực Quốc Tế (International Environmental Marshalls) gọi tắc là I.E.M. đầu tiên tại Việt Nam, để góp phần bảo vệ môi trường, xiển dương Chính Nghĩa và sử dụng các nguyên tắc của pháp luật, nhất là tại những vùng còn bị Cộng Sản chiếm đóng.
Sứ mạng cao thượng nhưng đầy khó khăn, nguy hiểm này, rất cần nhiều sự đóng góp về tài chánh và nhân sự thiện nguyện của cộng đồng quốc tế, để bảo vệ địa cầu và nhân loại. Hãy gửi về:
Tổng Thống Đào Minh Quân
PO BOX 2807
ANAHEIM, CA. 92814
Tất cả những ai lợi dụng danh nghĩa pháp luật để giam giữ, đàn áp nhân dân, xâm phạm đến tư cách, phẩm giá của con người. Đặc biệt những kẻ nào bắt cóc, giam giữ trái phép những công dân ĐỆ III VNCH đều vi phạm tội đại hình, phải bị truy nã và bị công lý trừng phạt.
Trân trọng thông báo
CẢNH SÁT MÔI TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ
