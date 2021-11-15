DUI Crash / Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI

CASE#: 21B404659

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/13/2021 0009 hours

STREET: Killington Road

TOWN: Killington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West Hill Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Mild Fog

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Asselin

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Seamus Fitzpatrick

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glenmont, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: A4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to the driver side rear fender, Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to the intersection of the Killington Access Road and West Hill Road for a report two motor vehicle crash.

Through investigation, Troopers determined Asselin failed to obey traffic control signals when he ran a red light and came into contact with a vehicle being operated by Fitzpatrick at the intersection of Killington Road and West Hill Road. Troopers determined Asselin was operating his vehicle whilst under the influence of intoxicants. Asselin was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police Rutland for DUI. Asselin was later released with a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Killington Fire Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Superior Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/06/2021 1000 hours

