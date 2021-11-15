DUI Crash / Rutland Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI
CASE#: 21B404659
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/13/2021 0009 hours
STREET: Killington Road
TOWN: Killington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West Hill Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Mild Fog
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael Asselin
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Seamus Fitzpatrick
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glenmont, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Audi
VEHICLE MODEL: A4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to the driver side rear fender, Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to the intersection of the Killington Access Road and West Hill Road for a report two motor vehicle crash.
Through investigation, Troopers determined Asselin failed to obey traffic control signals when he ran a red light and came into contact with a vehicle being operated by Fitzpatrick at the intersection of Killington Road and West Hill Road. Troopers determined Asselin was operating his vehicle whilst under the influence of intoxicants. Asselin was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police Rutland for DUI. Asselin was later released with a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Killington Fire Department.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Superior Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/06/2021 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
