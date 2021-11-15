VCOR / Rutland Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B404637
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/11/21 at approximately 1509 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mendon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Brian Gates
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a conditions of release violation at 166 Terra Lane, in the Town of Mendon, Vermont.
Through investigation, Troopers determined Gates had committed a violation of conditions of release. Gates was cited to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time via his attorney.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/24/22 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ray Domingus
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701
Office: 802-773-9101
Cell: 802-585-5263
Fax: 802-775-6968
Important Links:
Website www.vsp.vermont.gov
Request Records http://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests
Submit an Anonymous Tip: http://ww.vtips.info
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VermontStatePolice
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/VTStatePolice