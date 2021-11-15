Submit Release
News Search

There were 853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,665 in the last 365 days.

VCOR / Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B404637

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus                            

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 11/11/21 at approximately 1509 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Brian Gates                                                

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a conditions of release violation at 166 Terra Lane, in the Town of Mendon, Vermont.

 

Through investigation, Troopers determined Gates had committed a violation of conditions of release. Gates was cited to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time via his attorney.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/24/22 @ 1000 hours            

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ray Domingus

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701

Office: 802-773-9101

Cell: 802-585-5263

Fax: 802-775-6968

Important Links:

Website www.vsp.vermont.gov

Request Records http://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests

Submit an Anonymous Tip: http://ww.vtips.info

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VermontStatePolice

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/VTStatePolice

 

You just read:

VCOR / Rutland Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.