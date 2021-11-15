VCOR / Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B404637

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/11/21 at approximately 1509 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Brian Gates

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a conditions of release violation at 166 Terra Lane, in the Town of Mendon, Vermont.

Through investigation, Troopers determined Gates had committed a violation of conditions of release. Gates was cited to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time via his attorney.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/24/22 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ray Domingus

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701

Office: 802-773-9101

Cell: 802-585-5263

Fax: 802-775-6968

Important Links:

Website www.vsp.vermont.gov

Request Records http://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests

Submit an Anonymous Tip: http://ww.vtips.info

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VermontStatePolice

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/VTStatePolice