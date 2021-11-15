Rolling Stops Tomorrow on I-81/I-78 Split in Lebanon County
Traffic counters installation scheduled
Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lebanon County are advised a contractor is scheduled to install traffic counters tomorrow on Interstate 81 and Interstate 78 approaching the I-81/I-78 split in Union Township. Crash trucks operated by Lebanon County PennDOT crews will perform rolling stops so equipment cables can be placed across both interstates.
Traffic counters will be installed on northbound and southbound I-81, and eastbound and westbound I-78 between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 16.
Rolling stops of up to 15 minutes will be implemented while this work is performed.
Delays are expected. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution as they approach the work area. They should be on the lookout for stopped or slow-moving traffic.
The counters will remain in place until after the Thanksgiving holiday. An updated press release will be issued prior to their removal.
