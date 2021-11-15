Submit Release
Southwest Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet Nov. 18

Southwest  Winter Feeding

Advisory Committee Meeting

 

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021- 2:00 PM MST

Address: 15950 N Gate Boulevard Nampa, Idaho 83687

The Winter Feeding Advisory Committee is participating by a combination of in-person attendance at the above physical location and phone conference. This meeting is open to the public.

The call-in number is (208) 475-2602.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Nampa Regional office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-465-8465.

 

Agenda:

  • Introduction
  • Appoint Chairman
  • Purpose of the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee
  • Emergency Winter Feeding Policy
  • Current Regional Conditions
  • IDFG Elk and Deer Monitoring
  • Emergency Preparedness
  • Community Outreach
  • Adjourn

 

Follow this link to learn more about winter feeding in Idaho.

