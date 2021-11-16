Handyman Connection of St. Louis Announces Services

Handyman Connection of St. Louis offers repair and building services in the St. Louis and St. Charles areas. They offer help with plumbing and electrical too.

CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handyman Connection of St. Louis would like to announce their wide range of handyman services. In St. Louis, the Handyman Connection specializes in a wide variety of areas. They can help with updating a home for aging residents, carpentry, deck services, drywall, electrical, fences, flooring, plumbing, painting, remodeling, storage, and general repair. These services, especially electrical and plumbing, can be significantly cheaper when ordered from the Handyman Connection as opposed to from a union employee. They offer free project consultations and estimates to interested clients. Handyman Connection is based in Chesterfield but they serve all of the St. Louis and St. Charles areas including Chesterfield, Cottleville, Ballwin, Town and Country, Maryland Heights, Hazelwood, Florissant, Creve Coeur, Des Peres, Ladue, Kirkwood, Webster Groves, Clayton, St. Louis City, Sunset Hills, Mehlville, Oakville, Fenton, St. Peters, O’Fallon, and Lake St. Louis.The Handyman Connection is also hiring. Independent skilled laborers and contractors are excellent additions to the Handyman Connection team, and these individuals often find that working for the Handyman Connection is more gratifying than independent labor. This is because they usually find more work in their specific area of expertise through the Handyman Connection, and end up spending more time doing what they’re good at instead of getting caught up in the scheduling, budget, and payment hassles of independent work. The administration team for Handyman Connection handles all of that.Brian Snider of the Handyman Connection has been repairing homes in St. Louis since 2002. Two customer service representatives work at the Chesterfield office, and they keep 20 skilled craftsmen busy all throughout the area. Their company promise is to deliver quality workmanship and the highest possible level of customer service. All employees have checked backgrounds and all work is guaranteed in writing. The company is fully insured in everything from new home improvement projects to routine home maintenance.1736 West Park Center Dr, Suite 200St. Louis, MO 63026636.305.7300