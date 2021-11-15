Singleton Bill to Establish Black Heritage Trail Advances

Trenton – In an effort to highlight the impact Black history, heritage and culture has had on New Jersey, the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee advanced legislation today, sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton, which would establish a Black Heritage Trail in New Jersey.

“African Americans have left an indelible mark on New Jersey, contributing to our state’s rich history and culture,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “New Jersey has been the home to some incredible and influential African Americans, such as William Still, Paul Robeson, Count Basie, and Whitney Houston, with cultural sites that contain meaningful historical significance, such as Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson and the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May. A heritage trail highlighting sites and individuals would help to stress the impact we have had on this state, while also educating younger residents of our shared history.”

The bill, S-3727, would direct the Division of Travel to create the trail and a New Jersey Black Cultural Heritage Commission. The commission would work with the Division of Travel to choose Black heritage sites across the state. The purpose of the trail would be to promote awareness and appreciation of Black history, heritage and culture in the State through education, public programs and historical markers.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 5-0.