Senator Timberlake Statement on the Passing of U.S. Representative Donald Payne Jr.

TRENTON – Senator Britnee Timberlake issued the following statement on the passing of Representative Donald Payne Jr.:

“United States Congressman Donald M. Payne Jr. was an extraordinary individual who dedicated his entire life and breath to serving the community. He was my friend, and a good one to have. Congressman Payne Jr. walked among us all as a humble servant, despite his great titles and accomplishments. His unique style, characterized by bright colors, bow ties, and his iconic “RUN DMP” shirt, reflected his vibrant personality and passion for life. His journey from the Newark Municipal Council to the U.S. Congress showcased his unwavering commitment to public service, championing healthcare equity, and bringing home over 900 million dollars for critical infrastructure and transportation projects like the Gateway Project, and the remediation of train stations in his district.

“His global advocacy included raising awareness about eradicating terrorist groups like Boko Haram, and his deep care for his community was evident in his efforts to prevent firefighter deaths and support first responders. Congressman Payne Jr. was a man of many talents, having founded organizations like the Newark South Ward Junior Democrats and advised the YMCA Youth in Government program.

“As we mourn the passing of this modern-day hero, let us remember his legacy. A graphic arts graduate from Kean University, he was not just a politician but a husband, father, friend, leader, role model, and compassionate advocate. My husband Dimitri M. Charles, Sr., our children, and I extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Beatrice, their triplets Donald III, Jack, and Yvonne, and his extended family, including his sister Nicole and former NJ State Assemblymen Bill Payne and Craig Stanley. We pray for your strength during this difficult time and want you to know how profoundly he touched our lives, and that our thoughts are with you.”