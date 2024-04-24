Submit Release
Senator Pou Statement on the Passing of U.S. Representative Donald Payne Jr.

TRENTON – Senator Nellie Pou issued the following statement on the passing of Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman Donald Payne, Jr., a long-time public servant and friend who worked day-in and day-out for his constituents in Newark, across Essex County, and for the entire state. Congressman Payne was someone who took the oath of office seriously, and gave it everything he had. His experience at serving in several different levels of government made him appreciate the daily working-class struggles of his constituents all the more. 

“He will be missed by all those he served. My hope is that his family and friends, in their time of grief, may take some solace by his remarkable record of service to our state.”

