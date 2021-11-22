Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco Announces Second Post in Series on Orthognathic Surgery in San Francisco
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco is proud to announce a second post on finding an orthognathic surgeon in the Bay Area.
It's normal for Bay Area residents to choose elective surgery to improve their appearance.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco, a team of best-in-class orthognathic surgeons at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/, is proud to announce the second in a series of posts on finding a great surgeon for one's needs. The latest post in the series explains how orthognathic surgeons in San Francisco can help Bay Area residents with jaw trauma 'get back to normal.'
"It's normal for Bay Area residents to choose elective surgery to improve their appearance. However, jaw surgery isn't always elective; it can be a necessity," explained Dr. Alex Rabinovich, head of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center in San Francisco. "The second post in our series explains various reasons for orthognathic surgery, and how it can improve a person's daily life."
Local San Francisco residents can review the new post at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/2021/11/when-it-comes-to-words-hard-to-spell-and-say-orthognathic-is-near-the-top/. As the post explains, jaw surgery can help an individual recover from facial trauma and genetic abnormalities. Orthognathic issues can include irregularities in the jawbones, bad alignment of the jaw, or injury due to an accident or illness. Importantly, Dr. Alex Rabinovich can meet with individuals for a no-obligation consultation to discuss the best option for jaw surgery. There is, after all, no single best jaw surgeon in San Francisco. Rather, the patient is advised to interview more than one and make a decision on the best surgeon for his or her individual needs.
The new post is the second in a series of posts about orthognathic surgery in San Francisco. The Bay Area community can review the previous informational post at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/2021/10/no-two/. The clinical team can help review insurance plans and financial payment options to assist individuals who may need jaw surgery.
In the medical arena, cosmetic surgery is considered a popular 'elective' surgery. Indeed, changing one's appearance surgically can improve self-confidence and social standing. In many instances, however, this type of surgery may not be entirely 'cosmetic.' As the post concludes, jaw surgery can be a necessity not a luxury.
ABOUT ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY SAN FRANCISCO
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco (http://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/) is located in the Financial District of the City. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon. Extensive training and years of focused oral surgery experience set Alex Rabinovich MD DDS apart from the growing number of general dentists offering oral surgery and other dental procedures. Procedures include wisdom teeth extraction, orthognathic or jaw surgery, sleep apnea mouth appliances, and dental implants. Dr. Rabinovich is also available for emergency oral surgery in the San Francisco environs. Oral Surgery San Francisco serves all neighborhoods in San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley. Residents in the surrounding area, including Marin County and Santa Clara County, can also reach out to the highly-rated oral surgeon.
