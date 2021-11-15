Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Simon vacancy on Court of Appeals, Eastern District

7 July 2003

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Appellate Judicial Commission announces that it will accept applications for the position of Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to fill the vacancy due to the retirement of Judge Paul J. Simon. Applications will be received until 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 2, 2003. The Commission will meet September 17 and 18, 2003, in St. Louis to conduct interviews and to select a panel of three applicants for submission to the Governor.

Application forms may be requested from the Appellate Judicial Commission, Post Office Box 150, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102. Applicants for this vacancy who applied for the Dowd vacancy on the Court of Appeals need not submit a new application but simply may advise the Commission, in writing, that they wish to apply. Applicants who applied for the Dowd vacancy may update their written applications if they wish.

The Missouri Constitution requires that a Judge of the Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 15 years, and a qualified voter of Missouri for at least nine years next preceding selection.