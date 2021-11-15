Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Simon vacancy on Court of Appeals, Eastern District
7 July 2003
Application forms may be requested from the Appellate Judicial Commission, Post Office Box 150, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102. Applicants for this vacancy who applied for the Dowd vacancy on the Court of Appeals need not submit a new application but simply may advise the Commission, in writing, that they wish to apply. Applicants who applied for the Dowd vacancy may update their written applications if they wish.
The Missouri Constitution requires that a Judge of the Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 15 years, and a qualified voter of Missouri for at least nine years next preceding selection.
