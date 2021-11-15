Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Dowd vacancy on Court of Appeals, Eastern District

27 September 2002

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Appellate Judicial Commission announces that it will accept applications for the position of Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to fill the vacancy due to the resignation of Judge James R. Dowd. Applications will be received until noon Monday, October 28, 2002. The Commission will meet Friday, November 1, 2002, in St. Louis to conduct interviews and to select a panel of three applicants for submission to the Governor.

Application forms may be requested from the Appellate Judicial Commission, Post Office Box 150, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102. Applicants also may download an application and accompanying rules and instructions from the Supreme Court of Missouri's home page (www.missourisupremecourt.org is a quick pointer) under "Judges." Applicants for this vacancy who applied for the Teitelman vacancy on the Court of Appeals need not submit a new application but may simply advise the Commission, in writing, that they wish to apply. Interviews will not be granted to applicants who were interviewed for the Teitelman vacancy, but they may supplement their written applications.

The Missouri Constitution requires that a Judge of the Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 15 years, and a qualified voter of Missouri for at least nine years next preceding selection.

