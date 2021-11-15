Submit Release
Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Shrum vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

7 July 2006

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission now is accepting applications for the position of judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, to fill the vacancy due to the resignation of Judge Kenneth W. Shrum, who intends to retire effective August 31, 2006, after serving more than 16 years on the court.

The commission will accept applications until 5 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2006. The commission will meet Monday and Tuesday, August 28 and 29, in Springfield, Mo., to conduct interviews and to select a panel of three applicants for submission to the governor.

Applicants may download an application and accompanying rules and instructions by clicking here:

Court of Appeals, Southern District vacancy 07-07-06

The Missouri constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years, a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection, and a resident of the district of the Court of Appeals for which they serve.

###

