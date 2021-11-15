Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Shrum vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District
7 July 2006
The commission will accept applications until 5 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2006. The commission will meet Monday and Tuesday, August 28 and 29, in Springfield, Mo., to conduct interviews and to select a panel of three applicants for submission to the governor.
The Missouri constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years, a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection, and a resident of the district of the Court of Appeals for which they serve.
